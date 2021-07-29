HyperX QuadCast S review; A microphone with RGB lights and outstanding performance

Gaming enthusiasts out there who are looking forward to starting live streaming or recording voice overs can use gaming headphones with an integrated mic to get the job done. But if you are serious about putting your voice on the internet with better quality and voice modulation then we recommend you to go for a dedicated USB microphone that comes with clarity and richness. USB microphones are meant for content creation and it comes with an array of features that could not be achieved on a regular headset mic. Keeping the needs of gamers and content creators in mind HyperX has come up with a dedicated microphone called the QuadCast S, which is a gaming-focused microphone designed for content creators and gamers.

Priced at Rs 15,490 the HyperX QuadCast S is one of the best gaming and streaming microphone currently in the market under this price point. To know more about the microphone we bring you a comprehensive review of the HyperX QuadCast S which will help you in making your decision in case you are confused about the device.

Attractive Design with RGB lights

The HyperX QuadCast S comes with an 8-inch cylindrical shape with a 2.2-inch width, but that’s the measurement of the microphone, the stand and the entire setup is a little bigger than that. The company designed it to be on a tabletop but at the same time also allow users to attach it with a mic arm to make it easier to move. The microphone has a rubber top that can mute and unmute with a simple touch, yeah it's very sensitive. With the touch-sensitive button on the top, you need not have to keep on switching to your software to mute and unmute it.

The HyperX QuadCast S also features metal grilles with a translucent form that glows once you plug it into your system. The RGB lighting is very calm and cool and it doesn’t hurt your eyes and looks amazing on your gaming table. Talking about the button, it has a wheel at the bottom cap and a four-position mode dial placed at the back of the mic. The dial allows you to choose between cardioid, omnidirectional, stereo, and bidirectional configurations. On the connectivity part, it has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The gaming microphone comes with a steady stand and a shock mount which keeps the microphone stable. The mounts use 3/8- and 5/8-inch thread sizes. Design-wise the HyperX QuadCast S didn’t miss a chance to impress me let's head to the performance part.

Performance at its peak

Performance is one of the biggest talking points when it comes to a dedicated microphone and especially when you are going to use it for streaming and content creation. I don’t want to throw a chunk of data at you but these are important. The HyperX QuadCast S comes equipped with three 14mm condensers with a frequency of 20Hz to 20KHz for adjustable microphone patterns. According to the company, it’s sensitive up to -36dB and samples at 48Hz with a 16-bit bitrate.

You might find higher sampling and bitrates in this price range in the market but the one which we are talking about right now is also a good deal in terms of performance. The HyperX QuadCast S sounds excellent for voice-overs and commentating. I have used the device for more than three weeks and tested it in and out. I haven’t faced any issues with the performance. It’s easy to pin it with any software be it Adobe Premiere Pro, FCP, voice modulators, and more. The recordings are crisp and clear all the time without any distortion and noise.

Best soothing RGB lights

The HyperX QuadCast S comes with default RGB settings and it rotates in rainbow colours, but don’t worry the company allows you to make the changes with the RGB patterns. You can customize the RGB setting all thanks to HyperX Ngenuity software. The in-house software comes with an array of features and presets out of which you can choose the best one for your setup. Moreover, you can also adjust mic volume and monitor levels. However, do note that the app doesn’t come with any customization filters so you need to opt for third-party apps.

Is HyperX QuadCast S worth the money?

After using the HyperX QuadCast S for such a long time I must say that if your budget is around Rs 15,000 then the QuadCast S is among the best microphone which should be on your priority list. It sounds excellent, looks cool, and arrives with customizable RGB lights. At this price point, the company has managed to tick almost all the boxes, which make the HyperX QuadCast S a perfect microphone for streaming, content creation, podcast, and more.