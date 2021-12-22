Infinix Note 11 Review; Flabbergasting design, impressive performance, and more

Infinix has recently expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Note 11 series which includes — the Note 11 and the Note 11S. The company has launched the devices as budget gaming smartphones in the country, which comes with highlighted features like massive battery, powerful processors, improved cameras, and a lot more among others. Infinix has shared both the devices with us at Pinkvilla Tech so that we can use the device for a while and come up with a comprehensive review of the device. In this article, we have explained all the pros and cons of the newly launched Infinix Note 11 and tried answering all your queries. So read till the end to know whether is it worth buying the handset or not.

Infinix Note 11 flabbergasting design

The newly launched Infinix Note 11 offers a stunning design with a shiny back panel equipping the triple camera bump at the top-left corner. The handset comes with rounded corners and the rear and front panel offers a flat form factor making it feel more like an iPhone 12 or 13. The device is the slimmest in the segment with a thickness of 7.9 mm. The rear panel offers a high-quality plastic build but at the first glance, you might confuse it with a glass back. The one which we have received at our doorstep comes in Glacier Green colour option, but the device is also available for sale in Celestial Snow, Graphite Black colour shades.

On the right chassis, the Infinix Note 11 offers a power button with a fingerprint scanner embedded on it along with volume rocker keys which will help you in controlling volume and media playlist. The left side comes with a SIM tray, while the bottom part offers a USB Type-C port, a primary microphone, speaker grills, and a 3.5mm audio jack. At the front panel, the handset offers a waterdrop notch design and the earpiece is situated just above the notch. That’s all about the design of the newly launched Infinix Note 11 and we are impressed but the look and feel of the device.

Infinix Note 11 specifications that matter the most

The newly launched Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio and 750 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with a 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut and a 100000:1 contrast ratio. The display of NOTE 11 comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the Infinix Note 11 will come with an advanced MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the third device in India with such a powerful processor at its price segment. The powerful processor has a CPU clock speed of up to 2 GHz. To ensure a smooth gaming experience through intelligent networking and resource management, the smartphone is backed by ARM Mali – G52 GPU, which is super clocked at up to 1 GHz.

As far as cameras are concerned, the handset offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera lens with f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2-megapixel depth sensor to capture perfect portrait shots, and an AI lens along with a Quad-LED Flash. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple features like Time-lapse video recording mode, Slow Motion video mode, even Bokeh video recording mode, which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions. Users can also record short videos and videos with up to 2k resolution. Upfront it houses a 16-megapixel AI camera sensor that sits underneath the waterdrop notch design.

Infinix Note 11 massive battery and performance

The newly launched Note 11 feature a beefy 5000mAh battery that keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. The handset has a 33W charging support with a Type C charger. Even NOTE 11s is certified by TUV Rheinland for its 33W Safe. During our usage, we have used the smartphone mostly for gaming and we have achieved more than 6 hours of battery life along with long gaming sessions. The 5,000mAh battery is capable enough of surviving an entire day without seeking a charger. Altogether, the battery performance of the device is impressive and we liked it.

Infinix Note 11 Camera performance

As we know the Infinix Note 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup and the entire specifications are mentioned above. So let jump to the performance part, the 50-megapixel camera sensor on the rear panel works well considering the price of the phone. The camera sensors are capable of producing a sharp and clear image that looks good, balanced, and perfectly saturated. The portrait mode works like charm and the background blur is on point. However, there are several missing features we have noticed in the camera app, which we will address in the later part of the review. The front 16-megapixel camera sensor does the job perfectly and we are very much impressed with the selfies camera. Here are some of the camera samples that might help you in understanding the camera quality.

Infinix Note 11 overall performance

We have used the Infinix Note 11 for more than two weeks as the handsets were shared by the company ahead of the official launch. During our usage, we haven’t faced any issues with the phone the MediaTek processor works fine and makes sure the gaming experience will not suffer even if the device is on low battery. The company has included a XArena mode which will allow you to control the CPU, GPU, Network, and Memory usage and performance while playing games, you can customize game graphics and a lot more thanks to the inclusion of the XArena feature.

Besides, the display quality of the handset looks premium and it produces good colours, even if you are not playing games on the device you will get enhanced viewing quality while watching video content. The speakers of the Infinix Note 11 are loud and there is no complaint on that part. The overall experience of the device is impressive and we can say that the company has tried checking all the boxes to stand as a strong competitor against others.

What we don’t like about the Infinix Note 11

This part of the entire review is one of my favorites as we share our honest feedback with the brands instead of criticizing. So the very first thing I have noticed in the phone was the camera app which still does not have is a Pro mode that allows users to make manual changes with the aperture and other camera settings. Secondly, the camera app lags after clicking every single image which might be disappointing for a lot of users. However, these are some software issues that can be taken care of by a software update. Overall we can say that the company is offering a good deal at this price point especially if you are planning to buy a smartphone for gaming.