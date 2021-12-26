Misfit T150 trimmer Review; Affordable trimmer with mind-blowing performance

A couple of months back Misfit a sub-brand of Boat has expanded its grooming segment with the launch of a new men trimmer called T150. The device comes with a plethora of features and premium design and the company promised that its capable of offering a run time of 90-minutes on a single charge and also offers fast charging support. To provide a personalized experience of the Misfit has shared the device with us so that we can use and get you a comprehensive review of the newly launched trimmer. So here we are with the detailed review of the Misfit T150.

Misfit T150 Design

Talking about the design we must say that the company has managed to pack a premium device in a small case with a price tag of Rs 1,099. The Misfit T150 offers a high-quality plastic build with a combination of rubber matter on the sides for better grip. The budget segment men trimmer also offers a LED display that will show you the battery status, speed, and lock mode. Yes, you head it right there is lock mode which will avoid accidental power on and off, in case you are you’re traveling somewhere with the trimmer.

At the top offers an adjustable head that will allow you to choose the length of the trimmer which is controlled by a nob on the trimmer placed just above the power button. And just like all the traditional trimmers this one also comes with a removable head which will allow you to clean it with the help of the brush packed in the retail box. Overall the design of the trimmer looks premium, handy, and light to travel. We are impressed with the design.

Misfit T150 Specifications

The Misfit T150 is equipped with skin-friendly and corrosion-resistant Titanium-Coated Blades designed to offer a smooth and safe trimming experience. Get complete relief from any roughness, scratching, or irritation to your soft skin. The blades are detachable and can be instantly cleaned underwater or with a brush.

Ensuring that you look your best, the Misfit T150 is equipped with a 90-minute Li-ion Rechargeable Battery, which supports Fast USB Charging that tops up in under 1 hour. Now charge it using your smartphone adapter or simply plug it into your laptop, you will be ready to trim anywhere, anytime. And to ensure that you don’t be left mid-way, the Battery Indicator is at your disposal to keep you away from unpleasant surprises. And since it has a built-in Travel Lock feature, you can be assured you won’t be in for any unpleasant and accidental surprises.

The Misfit T150 cuts and trims with precision. Using the Titanium blades, its 40 length settings, and 3 guided comb attachments, you can get a precision cut of 0.5mm, and a range between 0.5mm to 22.5mm. Be assured that you will get an even and defined trim for any look that suits your mood. And adding to the trimming length are Two-Speed Levels so you can choose to be precise or confident with Normal or Turbo Mode. Now you can have that perfect zero-trim or define your vibe with that cheek line, neckline, and those perfectly done sideburns in a matter of minutes.

Making you always look smart also means being smart itself. The Misfit T150 has a smart Digital Display that indicates everything from power, to performance and maintenance, keeping it ready for action when you need it. The digital display keeps you notified about the trimmer and its needs such as oil-filing prompts, battery levels, travel lock activation, and speed levels. Sporting an IPX7 body that protects it from water, you can safely use it in your shower too.

The Misfit T150 overall experience

I have used the Misfit T150 for more than 3 weeks and I have tested the device in almost all aspects. By aspects I mean, waterproofing test, during my entire usage I have noticed that the speed of the trimmer is well calculated in all three modes you can adjust them depending on which area of your body you’re trimming. The motor is not too loud compared to the traditional trimmers and the best part about the trimmer is its portable form factor, which makes it easier to carry. The only complaint about the device is its charging port, I think the company should now move to USB Type-C or at least a micro USB port rather than just equipping the device with a dual point port. Overall I must say that the company is has made their efforts to deliver a superb device and I’m really impressed with the performance and design. If you’re planning to buy a trimmer under this price point then Misfit T150 could be a great deal for you.