Nothing Ear (1) Review: New benchmark for TWS segment

Nothing the brand which has created huge hype since 2020 and finally the brand has launched its first-ever product – the Ear (1). As we all know, Nothing is founded by former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei, who is known for his innovative ideas. Ahead of the launch, the company has made everyone excited about the Nothing Ear (1) and at the launch, we have witnessed something new to the TWS market in terms of design. To experience the newly launched Ear (1) company sent one unit to us to enjoy Nothing TWS and get you the comprehensive review of the TWS. So stay with me throughout this article to get interesting facts of the Ear (1) and I have also tried answering most of the common questions which might matter to you.

Nothing Ear (1): Transparent design and comfort

In the last couple of years, we have witnessed n-numbers of TWS getting launched in the global market. Brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, JBL, Jabra, Bose, and a lot more have come up with their design which was mainly rectangular, square, oval-shaped. So far we have seen fully covered TWS cases in different colours, but what Nothing has achieved is attractive and impressive. The Ear (1) comes with an edgy look which makes it look stunning and premium.

The charging case of Nothing Ear (1) features a transparent plastic on the exterior which makes the buds and LED indicators visible to the user. The case looks neat and represents the perfect example of engineering and designing. Nothing has calculated everything, because I was blown away when subconsciously spinning the charging case placing my thumb in the crater available on the charging case. Jokes apart, the crater is the part of the design to make sure that the earbuds are in place inside the case.

On the right side, Nothing has included a pairing button and a USB Type-C charging port. The lid of the case seems sturdy with the metal hinge, but I’ll talk about the durability and sturdiness in a while. The charging case also supports magnets at the bottom which makes wireless charging possible for the TWS. The company has also included the red and white colour labelling inside the case and on the buds to make it easier for users to identify the correct side. The design of the Ear (1) charging case is extremely satisfying and it gives you a premium feel while holding it.

Now let's put some spotlight on the design of the earbuds, the combination of white colour plastic and transparent steam is the entire look of the Ear (1). The dual-tone design of the Ear (1) grabs your attention in no time. The minor details on the earbuds make them different from any other brand. The see-through plastic on the steam has a Nothing branding and also shows the circuit board inside the buds.

Coming to the comfort and fit, I must say that Nothing Ear (1) comes with a perfect fit for my ears because I usually struggle a lot finding the best fit for my ears. The TWS is light and comfortable on your ear and more importantly, they are not irritating on your ears.

Nothing Ear (1): Performance

I must say that teenage Engineering has done something outstanding with the tuning of the sound. I have been using more than 10 TWS so far but the ANC of the Ear (1) has completely thrilled me from inside. I have never expected such fine engineering with ANC for a Rs 5,999 TWS, I have used the Ear (1) for more than 2 weeks to understand the quality and performance of the earbuds.

According to the company, Active Noise Cancellation on Ear (1) uses three high definition mics to bring your music, films, and podcasts into sharp focus. Use Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments like when on an airplane or at the office. When you’re ready to let the world back in, activate Transparency mode. For loud and clear calls, Clear Voice Technology was specially developed for Ear (1) to reduce distractive background noise, like the wind.

Nothing Ear (1) comes equipped with 11.6mm, the audiophiles at Teenage Engineering painstakingly dialled in the software and hardware for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance. Behind the scenes, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures you never miss a beat. Additional features include Find My Earbud, EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and Gesture Control customisation via the ear (1) App, as well as In-Ear Detection and Fast Pairing. The Ear (1) earbuds are also sweat and water splash resistant.

Nothing Ear (1) – Battery Performance

At the time of launch, nothing promises that the Ear (1) is capable of delivering a battery life of up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. The compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging - 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power. The Nothing Ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers.

Nothing Ear (1): Case durability

Design-wise the Nothing Ear (1) hasn’t missed a single chance to impress me, but when it comes to the durability of the charging case then there is some question which I need to answer before moving ahead. The transparent charging case looks good, but during my experience of usage, I have discovered something which might have disappointed me. The transparent plastic on the charging case is not going to age well. During my usage, I have dropped the unit once and witnessed a small crack on the side of the metal hinge and I just don’t want to look at that side of the case.

The see-through plastic also attracts a lot of scratches if you are not using it very carefully, like me. The design and performance of the earbuds are outstanding, but what worries me is the ageing. It might be possible that I was the unlucky one among the lot to get the scratch in just one drop, but we can’t ignore that fact too.

Nothing Ear (1): My thoughts about the TWS

Considering all the aspects of the Nothing Ear (1) be it design, comfort, quality, performance, price, and more, I must say that the company has achieved a really big task. Many brands in the market come with TWS under Rs 10,000 mark, but they never come up with a combination of good looks and performance. We have either witnessed a good looking TWS or good performance earbuds.

Nothing has changed my perception about the TWS segment and created a benchmark, which I’m going to expect from all the upcoming TWS. If you’re planning to purchase a new pair of TWS then I guess you already have your answer. I’m very excited to see what Nothing is going to launch next in the Indian market and set a new benchmark.