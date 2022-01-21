O2 Cure REME LED Review; Portable Air Purifies with Superpowers

We are living in an era where pollution has become a very important matter of concern, thanks to increasing globalization air is also not safe for us. People living in metropolitan cities are the ones who are more prone to inhale pollutants released by industries, motor vehicles, and other forms. We can’t ignore the fact that we air outside or inside our home is not perfect to breathe and it can cause several respiratory diseases to us. Many air purifiers have resolved this issue, but so far we have seen huge machines which are suitable for in-house use and not for traveling. Keeping this in mind O2 Cure has recently launched its most portable purifier REME LED in the Indian market and send one to use for a better understanding of the device.

So here we are with a comprehensive review of the O2 Cure REME LED. The device was launched with a price tag of Rs 21,995. In this article, we have listed the pros and cons of the portable air purifier and tell you whether it's worth investing in it or not.

O2 Cure REME LED Design

The O2 Cure REME LED comes with a compact rectangular design that looks decent and attractive at the same time. At the top it houses an exhaust that exhales the purified air, it also houses a power button at the front along with the company branding. At the back, it houses a port that will help you in powering up the device. The overall design of the O2 Cure REME LED looks interesting, its lightweight and compact form factor allow you to travel it anywhere and everywhere. You can also plug it in your car during your road trips and regular commute.

O2 Cure REME LED Specifications

O2 Cure portable air purifier REME LED is backed by internationally tested advanced technology, this portable air purifier protects you from air-borne harmful pathogens including the Novel SARS COV2 coronavirus. It offers the path-breaking REME LED active purification technology by RGF, USA. Along with washable filters and ultra-quiet operation. Ideal for small spaces, this newly launched product features a long power life and functions as a low-maintenance advanced catalyst.

The need for clean, safe air was a key lesson learned around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're welcoming customers back to your restaurant, reuniting your office team, or reopening a fitness studio, creating a safe environment where your employees and customers can breathe is becoming imperative.

The high-flow purifier, which is designed to quietly deliver automatic, low-maintenance round-the-clock operation, quickly dilutes virus-carrying aerosols to a level that is significantly less infectious. Similar devices in the market today can be cumbersome and difficult to move. O2Cure's streamlined solution UV LED of optimum wavelength directed on a hybrid catalyst that combines to produce friendly oxidizers like Hydrogen Peroxide molecules in the indoor space.

These friendly oxidizers neutralize allergens, odor, mold, bacteria, VOCs, and microbial in the air. In addition to REME-LED Bipolar Ionization (BPI) releases positive & negative ions, which reduce PM2.5 levels in the indoor space. This innovative product is a complete solution for all harmful air pollutants like allergens, PM levels, odor, mould, coronavirus, bacteria, VOCs, and many others Simply plug it in, turn it on, and relax knowing that you're being provided cleaner & safer air for your customers, colleagues, employees, or students.

O2 Cure REME LED Performance

Air purifiers are gradually becoming a lifestyle accessory along with healthy and medical safety. This year the air purifier market in India was worth Rs 450 crore, and an increase has been seen in the overall industry. We have used the O2 Cure REME LED for good three weeks and we can say that the company has taken a great initiative by launching the portable air purifier. I have used the device in my study where I spend more than 7 hours of my day and I must say that O2 Cure REME LED has made a difference. The room odor has completely changed and I can say that the compact-looking purifier has some serious task going on inside. If you’re a smoker then it's a blessing for you and your family as it soaks all the smoke smell and replaces it with a better odor. I don’t have any specific tool to test the among of purification, but I must say that the dust particles in the air have certainly started disappearing after using the device. Overall I’m very happy with the device and it can be a great deal for you if you’re looking to buy an air purifier in the same range.