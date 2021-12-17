OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review; Affordable smartphone with premium performance

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched back in June this year and the handset was the successor of the OnePlus Nord with an improved processor but similar design. Post-launch the company has also shared the device with us so that we can spend some time with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get you a comprehensive review of the phone and tell you how it performs and is it worth buying it or not. We took our sweet time to use the device and share our view out of it. Read till the end to know more about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a similar design to its predecessor, the handset comes in Blue Void and Charcoal Black colour option. At the back, it features a triple rear camera bump placed vertically at the top-left corner. The power button is placed at the right, while the volume rockers and SIM tray is placed at the left chassis. At the bottom, the handset offers a 3.5mm audio output jack, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grill, and a primary microphone.

The overall look of the device is similar to the OnePlus Nord and there is no change in that segment. So it's better to move to the next segment which is specifications.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

Though the smartphone didn’t arrive with any aesthetic changes it does arrive with some of the significant hardware changes. The Oneplus Nord CE 5G offers 5G connectivity making it future-friendly. It offers a smooth and silky Oxygen OS experience day today. It packs a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is powerful enough to handle heavy titles. Around the back, the smartphone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with EIS support. It features a superlinear speaker with noise cancellation support and offers a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 30W charger. A sleek 7.9mm-thick design setup, 6GB RAM + 128GB Memory, the trademark fast refresh rate of OnePlus (90 Hz for this one), and a 4000 mAh battery, plus the 3.5mm headphone jack. That’s all about the on-paper specifications. Let’s head to the reality check.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is sitting on my working desk for the last 4 weeks and I have been using it for almost all the vague reasons. By vague I mean for connecting my smart home appliances, monitoring my smart camera footage, and more. Mostly, I have spent time playing games on the smartphone, and boy oh boy the performance of the Snapdragon chipset is really commendable. During my entire usage, I haven’t faced any issues with the performance of the device.

I have played games like BGMI, PUBG New State, Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, and more and I can say that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be a great option if you’re looking for a smartphone under the price point of 30K for gaming. Apart from gaming, the user interface of the device is flawless as I haven’t witnessed a single lag during my use.

The smartphone offers an in-display fingerprint scanner which seems to be on point all the time. I own a OnePlus 8 but I can say that the in-display sensor on the Nord CE is much faster than the older-generation flagship-grade phone. Talking about the speakers, I must say that the built-in speakers and earpiece of the phone are really loud and you can have a long-hour conversation overall call without worrying about the sound quality. The earpiece is soo loud that sometimes I have to decrease the volume for some top secrete conservation.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera performance

As mentioned above I have used the OnePlus Nord CE 5G for more than three weeks and clicked a lot of pictures from the front and rear of both the camera sensors. The camera quality of the Nord CE is indeed impressive and I can’t deny the fact that the images are high in resolution. The edges of the images are clean and sharp, saturation is on point, you also have the Pro mode to capture images as per your secret camera setting. For low light photography, the camera also has Nightscape mode where you can click some amazing low light images.

On the selfie front, the camera underneath the punch-hole cutout design performance really well and I have also attached some of the samples below for your better understanding. Overall both the camera sensor works pretty fine and at this price point, the company is offering a good deal.

What I don’t like about OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The overall experience of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was impressive and I can say that it was fun using the handset. This section of the review is my favorite because here I give feedback to the brands instead of criticizing. It’s always impossible to create a perfect product there must be some flaws and down points and the same goes for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. It’s pretty clear that the company was least interested in changing the design of the phone, but at least they could have to change the colour pattern of the device.

The flat display on the handset keeps realizing you that you’re holding a mid-range segment phone, a curved display could have enhanced the premium of the device. Besides, performance-wise the smartphone is smooth and I can recommend it you the one who is looking for a change. But if you’re upgrading from OnePlus Nord then OnePlus Nord 2 will be a much better deal. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech as we are soon going to come up with the OnePlus Nord 2 review.