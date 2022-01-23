Optoma UHD 35+ Review; Premium 4K Projector with premium performance

Optoma the company which is indulged in manufacturing and selling a plethora of projectors in the Indian and global market has recently launched its Optoma UHD35+ in the country. The 4K UHD projector comes with an array of features that are said to enhance your gaming and viewing experience. The company has shared one unit with us so that we can understand the 4K projector and come up with a detailed report. So let’s get started with the comprehensive review of the Optoma UHD 35+.

Optoma UHD 35+ Features

Lightning-fast 240Hz Cinema Gaming Projector

Ultimate Gaming Experience with low 4.2ms Input Lag in Enhanced Gaming Mode

Bright Room Design with Brightness 4,000 lumens & 1,200,000:1 Contrast

Immersive True 4K UHD Resolution with Perfect Pixel Alignment

Brilliant Color & RGBWRGBW 8 Segment Color Wheel for the Truest and the Most Accurate Colors

HDR 10 & HLG Supported for Brightest Whites, Deepest Darks, and Lifelike Colors

Auto-detect and display Ultra Wide 21:9 screen for a panoramic view

Auto 3D Display with ISF Calibration Setting

HDMI 2.0 Support for Connection to 4K Entertainment

Optoma UHD 35+ Design

Optoma UHD 35+ sports a traditional projector in white color option. The 4k Optoma UHD 35+ comes in a standard size and you can accommodate it in your living room. On the top, you get the functional button which will allow you to operate the projector in case you misplace the remove. On both sides, the Optoma UHD 35+ offers heat dissipation channels that make sure the heat produced by the lamp is smoothly exhausted by both vents.

At the back, you have the connecting ports and power port that will help you to power up the device. The connecting ports include two HDMI 2.0, RS-232 port, VGA, USB Type-A, Audio input, Audio output, and PDIF ports. Thanks to HDMI ports you can connect your laptop or gaming consoles to experience content. Overall the design and built quality of the Optoma UHD 35+ looks promising and premium.

Optoma UHD 35+ Premium performance

Talking about the performance of the Optoma UHD 35+ I must say that the 300-inch projection of the projector is very charming, I have got the chance of projecting it on a 200-inch wall and the quality of the projection was jaw-dropping. Not only me, but my entire family also praised the viewing experience of the Optoma UHD 35+. At home, we have watched multiple movies and it was a theater-like experience.

The 4K projection of the Optoma UHD 35+ is outstanding and I must say that gaming on a 200 or 300-inch projection is a really awesome experience. I have played several games on the projector connecting my gaming PC, and I must say that the Optoma UHD 35+ didn’t miss any chance of impressing me. The only downside of the projector was the built-in speakers which sounded very lame. Thanks to the 3.5mm audio output jack I have managed to sourced it to my speakers and subwoofer to enhance the experience. The company is selling it for Rs 1,73,999 in the Indian market if you are looking for something in the same range then you can obviously consider the device on your list.