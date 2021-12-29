Play Strength Review; Premium smartwatch with impressive performance

Play the company which is known for offering a wide range of mobile accessories, wearables, audio devices has recently introduced a new smartwatch in the Indian market called Play Strength. At the time of launch, the company promised that the smartwatch comes with a plethora of features like IP67 rating, long battery life, real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, and a lot more. The company launched the fitness tracker with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. Just before the launch, the company has shared one unit of Play Strength with us so that we can use the device and write a review out of it. We took our sweet time and decided to test it in all aspects to get you the reality check of the device. So let’s have a look at the detailed review of Play Strength.

Play Strength Design

Design is the first aspect of any device be it a smartphone, smartwatch, or TWS. Being a wearable smartwatch should have to look simple and premium so that it can go with all your dress codes. Play Strength comes with a rugged design similar to the ones preferred by athletes.

The design of the Play Strength looks decent and you can wear it casually anywhere. It has two functional buttons on the right side of the circular dial and comes with reliable premium-quality rubber straps. The rubber straps come with a pin on them which allows you to detach them and you can it as per your requirement. The device is embedded with a fashionable strap in Black and Blue colors giving it a wholesome appearance. The overall design of the fitness tracker looks promising and we are impressed by the effort made by the brand.



Play Strength Specifications

According to the company, Play Strength has a working magnitude of up to 5 days (even with the BlueTooth-calling feature) with 7 days standby capacity. The smartwatches can run smoothly for up to 5 days after getting 100% charged in one go. The fitness tracker is capable to withstand dust, water, and dirt on the back of Ingression Protection (IP) code 67. It is specially designed for top-notch water resistance properties with vacuum-sealed protection from dust and similar particles. Users can take a carefree jog in mild rain or use it during their gym workouts and discover the potential of these watches to their extent.

Play Strength offers multiple sports modes, round-the-clock heart rate tracker, fitness tail, sleep monitoring features, SpO2 supervisor, specially designed female health tracker, and watchful inactivity-alert. These extremely useful features make these smartwatches upstanding devices to promote the health and fitness activity of the customers.

Users can accept or decline calls, check call records or use dial pads, control music choices, alarms, take remote photographs and read messages easily. In fact, if the consumers end up misplacing their smartphones, which happens quite frequently, they can also use these smartwatches to locate their phones.

Play Strength Reality-check

The on-paper specifications of Play Strength look fascinating, but we don’t believe in them unless we use the device personally. My experience with the device was quite impressive as I have used it for a couple of weeks and that’s was it’s easier for me to share the experience with the readers. Starting from the UI and UX, the company has made sure that the device can be used by anyone and every one the fonts and icon size on the display is prominently visible for everyone. You can switch to the menu with a single swipe and head to any of the modes available on the fitness tracker. There are different exercise modes that can be used to monitor your workout sessions.

The real-time heart rate monitoring feature keeps telling you your heart health and also notifies you when it notices any stats which need medical attention. In my case, I haven’t received any alert with god’s grace, but it could be of great use for elderly people.

The Play Strength comes with an array of watch faces that can be changed thanks to the Da Fit app. It's a very simple app that will allow you to connect your device with it and you can monitor your health, notifications, alerts, and also control playlist directly from your wrist.

I have constantly used the device for more than 2 weeks and I have received a battery life of 5 days with all the features activated on my smartwatch. The overall experience of the device was smooth and amazing honestly I was not expecting this many features from Play Strength. Be it quality, looks, or performance the Play Strength has stood stand on all our expectations. All we can suggest the brand is to cut down the pricing of the fitness tracker because there are many rival brands that are offering similar features with a lesser price point.