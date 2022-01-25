PLAYGO DUALPODS Review; Decent TWS under Rs 2000 mark

PLAYGO has recently expanded its TWS portfolio in India with the launch of the DUALPODS with a price tag of Rs 1,799. The pods allow users to enjoy a true wireless experience and move freely while working from home or at the office, exercising at the gym, or simply walking down the street. The company has also shared one device with us to experience the newly launched TWS and come up with a detailed review and after using the device for 2 weeks we are here sharing our thoughts about the PLAYGO DUALPODS, so let’s get started.

PLAYGO DUALPODS Design

PLAYGO DUALPODS come in the vibrant hues of Teal Green, Space Grey, and Galaxy Black, and the one which we have received is in Teal Green shade. The rectangular-shaped case looks promising and the plastic quality also looks rich. Under the hood, the charging case accommodates the earbuds that come with a combination of transparent plastic and rubber finish. The steam of the buds is precisely built along with an ergonomic in-ear design. The earbuds come with detachable silicone ear tips and users can change them as the retail box comes with three pairs of extra ear tips.

PLAYGO DUALPODS Specifications

Integrated with DUAL drivers, the PLAYGO DUALPODS provide an immersive audio listening experience. The drivers are embedded with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) sound drivers to give users reverb and thump coupled with high sensitivity while listening to music or high-bass audio. Additionally, with an in-ear design that plugs itself to the ear, the PLAYGO DUALPODS does an excellent job at environment Noise reduction (ENR) owing to the multiple mic design, ensuring a seamless audio conversation in addition to an immersive audio experience.

Designed by PLAY's in-house R&D team, the featherlight PLAYGO DUALPODS buds weigh around 3.7gm apiece, making them comfortable for a long duration. The product's lightweight doesn't impede its ability to imbibe the latest technological advancements. The pods fit snugly in users' ears with a carefully set in-ear design. It ultimately reduces audio loss and separates users from external noises, keeping them engaged in the audio-listening experience. Integrated with dual and EBEL drivers accompanied by high-sensitivity design, the DUALPODS provides an enhanced and high-quality sound experience to users.

The PLAYGO DUALPODS is equipped with a microphone to provide crystal-clear calls, ensuring seamless communication at all times. The device offers a playtime of up to 30 hours with the charging case and 5 hours on a single charge. It also has a USB Type-C charging connector for rapid charging.

The PLAYGO DUALPODS also comes with BlueTooth 5.1 chip, which ensures that the device offers a smooth connection with smartphones in an instant. It can connect with the smartphone immediately, eliminating the need to unlock the phone while delivering outstanding sound quality up to a distance of 10 meters.

The smart and sensitive touch controls of PLAYGO DUALPODS also sport new-age voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa, enabling users to change track, accept & reject calls, and even control the volume with a slight touch. Furthermore, the IPX4 rating ensures that users can enjoy the workout experience or drizzle in July-August without worrying about the pods getting damaged by sweat or rain.

PLAYGO DUALPODS Performance

That’s all about the on-paper specification of the PLAYGO DUALPODS, let’s talk about our experience with the newly launched TWS. We have used the device for around 2 weeks and the design and comfort of the TWS impressed us. PLAYGo has done a good job on the beautification part of the device. Talking about the sound quality, we must say that the earbuds are neither too loud nor too low, the balance in the sound quality was impressive and we haven’t witnessed any distortion during our usage. The only down part about the TWS is the sensitive touch control because we have faced some issues with the control, it does work but sometimes you have to keep touching the touch panel to get the reaction, which might be annoying for some users. However, considering the price the company has done a good job and it can be a good choice if you ignore the touch controller.