Portronics Pure Sound 102 soundbar review; All you need to know

Portronics has recently expanded its soundbar portfolio with the launch of its latest Pure Sound 102 with a subwoofer. The company claims that the audio device is built with contemporary style and equipped with a gamut of multimedia features that someone would aspire to have. The soundbar comes with 2.1 channels which ensure better sound quality and theater-type experience. That’s what the company promise, but in this article, we will tell you the details about Pure Sound 102 and how it performs. The company has shipped one device to us so that we will experience the sound quality and get you a review out of it. So without wasting any time let's start with the design of the Pure Sound 102.

Pure Sound 102 Design

The Pure Sound 102 comes in a black color option with a traditional soundbar design. It offers a metal grill on the front which hides the powerful drivers of the device. The bar also comes with a status indicator light placed at the extreme right. The bar light indicates the modes and connectivity of the device. On the right side of the soundbar, you get the functional buttons which include the power button, mode button, and volume rockers. At the back, it comes with connectivity ports like ARC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an optical port. The Pure Sound 102 also has a holder which will allow you to hang the soundbar on a wall in case you don’t want to place it on a tabletop. The overall look and feel of the Pure Sound 102 are brilliant and it looks good on the tabletop.

Talking about the subwoofer, the design looks premium and decent at the same time, the subwoofer is not too heavy nor too big, and that makes it easier to accommodate anywhere besides your TV table or PC table. That’s all about the design let's head to the specifications.

Pure Sound 102 Specifications

The Pure Sound 102 features a 160-Watt of powerful system output with a wireless subwoofer, the soundbar provides 3D surround sound with up to 2.1 channels ensuring that every nook and corner of your room is filled with a clear and premium sound quality.

Furthermore, its easy remote-control access allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, and more. It also packs in some of the latest technologies to create an all-rounder feature-packed audio system. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Pure Sound 102 offers a host of other multiple connectivity options such as– USB Drive, 3.5mm Aux-In, Optical Input Port, and HDMI.

Pure Sound 102 Pricing and Availability

Portronics Pure Sound 102 is available in attractive black color with a matte finish at a discounted price of Rs 8,999. It is backed with a 12-months warranty and can be purchased from the company's official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.

Pure Sound 102 Performance and experience

The newly launched Pure Sound 102 comes with fantastic on paper specifications, but I’m a person who never trusts paper specifications until I test the device. I received the device almost a month back and I decided to hook it with my living room TV and started using it on a daily basis. I have a pretty big living room that requires a good music system or soundbar to match the ambiance.

During my usage, I have tried playing and watching content from different genres so that I can understand the quality of Pure Sound 102 in all possible aspects. Be it pop, rock, jazz, classic, fast pace movies, horror movies, TV series, intense music, and more I have tried everything on it and it’s stilled hooked with my TV. With this random test, I have noticed a lot of good and bad things about the device, so let's start with the good part first.

I haven’t noticed any distortion in the sound quality during my entire usage, the quality of the Pure Sound 102 is impressive and adorable. I haven’t faced any issue with the connectivity of the device and the best part was it get synced with my TV remote and switched on automatically when every I power up my TV with the same remote.

Things that I don’t like about the Pure Sound 102 is its opening announcement. Whenever you switch on the soundbar it delivers an announcement which was an irritation for me, but that is ignorable if considering the price of the device. The sound quality of the Pure Sound 102 is crisp, but there is a catch you need to set it on a correct setting. So if you’re playing music on the soundbar and the setting is on News then you will not be able to enjoy the music. You always have to keep an eye on the setting. Here I can advise the brand to introduce an auto reorganize feature that is capable of understanding the fell of the content and changing the setting of its own. I know it’s too much to ask from the brand for a soundbar at this price point, but it can be done. My overall experience of the device was impressive and we can say that the company has come up with a good device to stand against its rivals.