pTron Bassbuds Ultima Review; budget TWS with ANC that might blow your mind

pTron the company which is known for its wide range of accessories like TWS, neckbands, headphones, power bank, and a lot more has recently added a new device to its portfolio. The company has launched the Bassbuds Ultima with an array of features. The budget segment TWS is launched with a price tag of Rs 1,599, but it has some premium specifications which might blow your mind. The earbuds come with an Active Noise cancellation feature that uses quad-mic, which is very rare in budget segment TWS. Yes! I was also amazed when folks at pTron told me that the TWS comes with some really amazing features better than the previous.

To convince me, pTron decided to share a unit with me and let me play around and get you the comprehensive review of the device and share my thoughts about it with the readers. So the question is, whether it's worth buying the TWS or not?

Design, comfort and form factor

The pTron Bassbuds Ultima comes with a plastic built with an in-ear design, the steam on the earbuds are perfect in size which means it is not too long nor too small. Design-wise the pTron Bassbuds Ultima looks decent and fits comfortably in your ears. It comes with two extra pairs of silicone ear tips which allow you to replace the ones that come standard with the earbuds. The audio device also sports a touch control panel which will allow you to control the device, receive calls, adjust volume and more.

The newly launched TWS come with an oval-shaped charging case in black colour, the case looks decent and the size of the case makes it very portable to carry around on the go. There is pTron branding on the top of the case which will keep reminding you of the brand name and it features a Type-C port at the back of the case for fast charging. The biggest talking point about the charging case is the tiny little digital LCD display which lets you know the battery status of the earbuds.

Audio quality and ANC feature

Looks are secondary if the device delivers an outstanding performance. I have used the pTron Bassbuds Ultima for two weeks keeping all my aside. I used it as a daily driver so that I can understand all the aspects of the device and its audio performance. The 10mm dynamic drivers with high bass exquisite sound has really blown me away, I was not expecting an audio performance like this from a budget-segment TWS. I have used the device for listening to music, watching movies, making calls, and most important playing games. The bass is prominent and the clarity of the TWS is very crispy, I haven’t noticed any audio distortion during my entire review.



Quality-wise the pTron Bassbuds Ultima haven’t missed any chance to impress me, but the Active Noise cancellation was beyond my expectation with a TWS that comes with a price tag of Rs 1,599. Many brands in the markets offer ANC features with their low budget TWS but they don’t do justice with the feature it's for the namesake only. However, pTron changed my perception by offering an extraordinary ANC with the Bassbuds Ultima. The ANC works perfectly fine and you can feel the change when you switch modes from normal to transparency and ANC. The feature uses a quad-microphone to isolate the outside noise. The TWS with ANC on is capable of eliminating 80 to 90 percent background noise. I have tested this feature while riding a motorcycle and it was quite impressive.

Battery performance and connectivity

The pTron Bassbuds Ultima comes with a 400mAh battery underneath the charging case which is capable of delivering a battery life of 15 hours. While during my test I have observed that the TWS with one full charge is capable of offering a battery life of 5-6 hours with ANC on and around 6-7 hours without ANC. They have tested the device by continuously playing music on it for five and a half hours which means if you are not listening to music for a long stretch of 5 hours then the TWS might survive the entire day.

On the connectivity part, the BassBuds Ultima offers Bluetooth 5.0 and an advanced chipset that consumes less power and helps the battery to last longer than others. It’s easy to connect with any smartphone and there is no rocket science in pairing them to any device. It comes with IPX4 certification which makes it water-resistant so you needn’t have to worry about getting water damage when you are drenched in sweat while working out in the gym.

Is it worth purchasing the pTron Bassbuds Ultima?

To that question I can say yes it's a worth deal because the company has impressed me with the audio performance and the ANC features is one of the best things for a Rs 1,599 TWS. The earbuds fit comfortably in the ears, they are lightweight, work fine, touch buttons are responsive, and checks all the boxes that require it to be one of the best budget segment TWS.