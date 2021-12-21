Rapoo GK 500 Review; Budget mechanical gaming keyboard that blows your mind

Rapoo has recently launched its most awaited mechanical gaming keyboard in the Indian market called the GK500. The newly launched gaming keyboard comes with an array of features including RGB backlit keys, dedicated numeric keypad, RGB patterns, USB Type-A port, the blue switch mechanism, and a lot more among the others. The company has launched the keyboard after the great success of its flagship dual-functional wired/wireless BT keyboard V500 Pro. The keyboard is built for tough gaming occasions, has a spill-resistant feature, and also creates a gaming atmosphere to immerse you into the virtual world. Rapoohas shared the device with us for a personalized experience and come up with a detailed review of the device. So here we are with the comprehensive review of the RapooGK500 which might help you with your purchase.

Rapoo GK500 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Design

The Rapoo GK500 mechanical gaming keyboard is a full-sized keyboard with a 104-key block with each key sporting RAPOO’s mechanical key switches. Gaming keyboards are known for offering a rugged look and come with rigid weight which makes them stable while gaming and so do Rapoo GK500. At the first glance, the gaming keyboard seems very premium and rugged at the same time. It comes with a dynamic look with three-step inclined adjustments, which you can use as per your requirement.

The build quality of the RapooGK500 seems sturdy and keys come with a compact form factor and it seems that the company has not wasted any space on the keyboard. The gaming keyboard offers a plastic base with a metal sheet which is mostly aluminum to deliver a premium look and we must say that the cost-cutting of the device seems interesting to us without losing the premiumness in the look and feel of the device. The GK500 is also designed to be spill-resistant so even with any of those frequent accidental cola/coffee spills, your gaming sessions can be continued uninterrupted. Just to let you know, the entry-level gaming keyboard comes with a price tag of Rs 2,799. That’s all about the design, let’s head to the features and specifications.

Rapoo GK500 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Specifications

As mentioned above the GK500 features a full-sized 104-key block with each key sporting RAPOO’s mechanical key switches and durable keys that are designed with double colour injection molding keycaps. Each key is backlit with mix-color LEDs for a glow that helps with an additional adrenaline boost to enhance your gaming mood. Additional features include driver-free setup, multimedia hotkeys, and options to choose between black and white colors to suit your gaming rig.

According to the company, the mechanical keys are Rapoo’s patented design and are factory-tested with a promised lifetime of at least 60 million taps and presses. Each of these keys is spaced evenly across the board for supreme comfort and maximum conflict-free functionality with minimal key travel. So be it long and extreme gaming sessions or those prolonged assignments on MS Word; the RapooGK500 ensures a smooth and fatigue-free experience. And lastly, the RapooGK500 also exhibits an ambient side RGB lighting mode that helps you set the mood for work and play.

Our Experience with Rapoo GK500 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

We have used the Rapoo GK500 for more than three weeks and during our usage, we have tried analyzing all the aspects of the gaming keyboard. We have spent more than 6 hours playing games on the keyboard and boy-oh-boy this little beast has not disappointed us on a single aspect. The response of the keys is very fast and accurate, which was the reason behind a fantastic gaming experience.

The plastic keycaps were stable, but in some events, it was coming out of the shell, which seems to be manageable considering the price point of the device. Rapoo is offering a high-performance gaming device with RGB backlit at Rs 2,799 and at this point, it's very difficult to get a gaming keyboard. Numerous companies sell normal keyboards with the tag of a mechanical gaming keyboard, but GK500 from Rapoo is the one that is actually offering a mechanical keyboard.

Overall the Rapoo GK500 backlit mechanical gaming keyboard is a decent but high-performing gaming laptop considering the price point. We are very much impressed with the design and performance of the device and we can recommend you the device if you are looking for a gaming keyboard at a budget price point.