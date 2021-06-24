Samsung Galaxy M32 review; A proper Binge Monster on a smaller budget

Samsung's new Galaxy M32 is a successor to the M31 and M31s. Both were well received, in the Indian market. The new M32 from Samsung might just be our new favourite budget phone from the M series

Last year, when Samsung launched the M31 and the M31's, they both were instantly the best selling phones in Samsung's M series. Though most of the key elements have remained the same, Samsung has updated the M32 based on consumer suggestions, feedback and market trend. So has that made the M32 a better phone? Let's find out.

Design

The M32, much like the M31 and M31s comes with a plastic body, a polycarbonate back and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. But the M32 is slimmer, taller and lighter as compared to the older phones. The new reflective polycarbonate back gives a retro feel because of the shiny parallel lines. The phone is comfortable to hold and one-handed operation is relatively easy because of the narrow form factor. Samsung has managed to reduce the Camera-bump of the rear camera module. It is good seeing Samsung trending away from the huge camera bump, which everyone else is marketing on these days.

If you would like to watch the Video Review of the Samsung Galaxy M32, Click on the YouTube Video below. Do Subscribe for more such videos.

Display

The most significant change on the M32 is the Display. The 6.4-inch 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED has a pixel density of 411ppi and sports a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The screen is not just better or faster(refresh rate) than the previous generations, but now, it has a peak brightness of 800 nits, which helps in viewing content on the phone when outdoors. The display feels smooth because of the 90Hz refresh rate, and the reduced blur while watching content or playing games is noticeable.

Processor and Memory

The Samsung Galaxy M32 uses a Mediatek Helio G80 octa-core processor. If you are confused and feel that it sounds like a slower processor, in that case, the Mediatek Helio G80 processor is faster than Qualcomm's snapdragon 720g. Now does that sound fast enough for you? Honestly, it won't matter what processor the phone has unless the phone lags or crashes during operations. And we have not yet faced any problems with the M32. There are two memory options available to choose from. The 4GB/64GB variant is best only for people using their phone for social media and content viewing, and for those interested in playing games occasionally, there is a 6GB/128GB variant available.

Camera

The M32 comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear and a single selfie camera in the teardrop cut-out of the front display. The quad-camera setup houses a 64 MP (wide with PDAF support), an 8 MP (ultrawide), a 2 MP (macro) and a 2 MP (depth) sensor. The front camera is a 20 MP sensor with a wide field of view, better suited for video calls or group selfies. There is no optical stabilization on any of the lenses, but Samsung's software does a great job of image processing and brings out great colours in the pictures and also reduces camera shake. It's nice to see that Samsung is using some of that tech for the lower budget phones.

Check out the pictures below and tells us what you think of the pictures taken on the M32.

Battery

Samsung has used the Ray-Gun from Honey I Shrunk the Kids, shrunken a 6000mAh battery and placed it inside the M32. The M42, which is a bigger phone as compared to the M32 houses a 5000mAh battery. The older M31 and M31s also housed a 6000mAh battery, whoever, the M32 is smaller than the previous two phones. The phone easily gets you through a day and a half of usage with average content consumption and social media. If your consumption is minimum, you might get three days out of a single charge. But if you are a heavy user, then a day battery backup is assured. The M32 comes 25W fast-charging out of the box, but Samsung has only included the 15W fast charger in the Box(bummer). The larger 6000mAh battery takes about an hour-forty minutes to fully charge from zero. At least, you don't need to charge the phone every day.

Verdict

The M32 is a great phone for people who consume large amounts of content over the phone. The decent camera setup is great for everyday random clicks and video calls. The battery on the M32 will keep you entertained for more hours as compared to other phones. And the display will append correctness to your content viewing experience. The only problem is the slow charger or the M32 is a perfect product right out of the box. The M32 is a proper Binge Monster otherwise.

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M32 starts at INR. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Samsung offers two colour options for the M32, Black and Light Blue.

