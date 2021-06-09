Sony Bravia X75 4k TV series review. Amplify your viewing experience

The Sony BRAVIA's X1 processor breaths life into the dullest images/videos to give you an astounding visual experience, a very familiar trait for Sony BRAVIA TV's

Sony was the second brand to implement Android OS into their TV's. The first brand was Google when they launched the Nexus Player in 2014, powered by Android OS. Android TV's have come a long way since. And the market is flooded with Android TVs from other brands available at a lower price point. But then, why do people still spend on a brand such as Sony when it comes to televisions. Let us find out together with their newly launched Sony Bravia X75 4K Android TV.

Sony Bravia X75 4K Series TV, launched in 2021, are entry-level 4K Android TV's that get the best of Sony's TV technology but mellowed down to keep the price competitive. The X75 is available in two display sizes, 43 inches and 50 inches. I am reviewing the Sony Bravia X75 4K 43-inch variant.

Looks and Dimensions

The Sony Bravia X75 4K 43-inch comes with a textured black finish and thin bezels that add a rich look to the TV. The prominent but minimalistic Sony logo is hard to miss if you are a person who loves Branded goods. The TV with the stand(included in the box) measures 971 x 619 x 231 mm and weighs 7.8 Kg. So it is light enough for a lone adult to set up or move it around the house if required.

Display & Picture

The Sony Bravia X75 4K 43-inch, as the name suggests, comes with a 43-inch 4k(3840x2160) LCD panel. The Frame dimming technology adjusts the LEDs light intensity(backlight), depending on the content and lighting conditions. The display panel is HDR compatible, so watching HDR content is an added advantage.

The 4k X1 processor processes the video source to provide an output similar to a 4k content even if the original file was not. The Live Colour Technology enhances the colours and provides a life-like feel to the pictures/videos. The Sony X75's display has a 60Hz refresh rate, but the Motion Flow technology process each frame and adds new frames in real-time to videos with a lesser frame rate eliminating the blur created by video with a lesser frame rate.

Sound

The two open baffle stereo speakers that provide a combined output of 20W(10W + 10W Dolby Atmos support), are placed at the bottom of the screen. They might not be the most powerful speakers available in the market, but since they are down-firing, the audio output has bass and clear vocals.

Software

The Sony Bravia X75 4K 43-inch is currently running Android TV version 10. And Sony does provide time to time updates with the TV. You have to sign in with your Google ID when booting the TV for the first time. The user interface on the X75 is clean, Lag-free and come preloaded with apps like Netflix, Primes Video, etc. With a built-in Chromecast, it is easier to connect your Android device to stream content or connect your laptop to view your presentation on a larger screen.

The internal storage of 16GB provides you with more than enough storage space for your apps. I downloaded the Android Tv remote to my phone, which made searching or typing in the search as easy as chatting. And if you are lazy to type, use the remote that comes with a built-in mic.

Remote

The remote comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Music. The remote is sleek for comfortable holding and the plastic body keeps the weight to the minimum. Using the dedicated mic button to give voice commands to the TV or searching for content very convenient.

Connectivity and Ports

The Sony Bravia X75 4K 43-inch comes with BlueTooth version 4.2(not the latest) and Wi-fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Additional devices like headphones can be connected to the TV via BlueTooth, for a more personalised listening experience. For additional connectivity, there are physical ports for 3xHDMI, 2xUSB, RF,3mm audio output, composite video input, ethernet and an ARC port.

Verdict

The Sony Bravia X75 4K 43-inch is an exceptionally well-designed package. It offers some of the best technology from Sony at a lower price point compared to other offerings from Sony(It's an entry-level 4k TV from Sony). Yes, there are other 4k televisions available in the market from manufactures like Mi and TCL at a lower price point. But if you are a person who does not want to compromise on the picture and sound quality, Sony Bravia's X75 series is worth your attention. But if you are ok, to cut corners and compromise a little on your viewing experience, the market is flooded with budget Android TVs. Else there is the Sony Bravia X75 Series.

The Sony BRAVIA X75 43-inch is priced at RS 59,990 and the Sony BRAVIA X75 50-inch RS 72,990.

What is the price of Sony BRAVIA X75 4k TV? The Sony BRAVIA X75 43-inch is priced at RS 59,990 and the Sony BRAVIA X75 50-inch RS 72,990. What kind of Connectivity and Ports does Sony BRAVIA X75 4k TV offer? Apart from Wi-fi and Bluetooth there are physical ports for 3xHDMI, 2xUSB, RF,3mm audio output, composite video input, ethernet and an ARC port. Does the remote have any special features? The remote comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Music.

Share your comment ×