Studio Saddles Gaming Chair Review; Meant for long hour gaming and backs your back perfectly

The gaming industry in India is growing very fast and in the last couple of years, we have witnessed a plethora of international esports tournaments where Indian gaming enthusiasts have participated and also won. We are in an era where soon esports and gaming training is going to be a part of the education system and it would be treated as a career option. According to researchers, playing virtual games benefits focusing. We have been in contact with many gaming enthusiasts who are doing well in their careers and creating content and taking part in competitive esports is their way of earning. Most of the gaming enthusiasts sit in front of their gaming PC for long hours which causes back pain.

According to researchers, sitting in the same posture or wrong posture for long hours can give you back pain and it might alone be the reason behind major spine issues. Keeping the health of the gaming enthusiasts Studio Saddles the company which is known for manufacturing seats and seat covers of car brands like Kia have now launched its first-ever gaming chair in the Indian market. The company has shared two units with us so that we can use the products and get you an honest review out of our usage. So let’s have a close look at the newly launched gaming chair from Saddles. Meanwhile, you can also watch the unboxing video of the gaming chair embedded below.

Studio Saddles Gaming Chair: Designed like Racing Car Seats

The one which I received at my doorstep is the beautiful looking Green and black combination Gaming Chair. At first glance, I thought Studio Saddles had delivered a car seat to me, but then I realized it also comes with rolling wheels that allow you to move easily without making much effort. The gaming chair looks premium and I must say that the company has really done a great job with the design and material of the chair.

It’s a huge gaming chair that will definitely increase the beauty of your gaming setup. Talking about comfort, the Studio Saddles gaming chair comes with a very comfortable material memory form which makes sure that your muscles are always relaxed when you sit on it. Like all traditional gaming chairs, this one also comes with a reclinable mechanism that allows you to bend up to 180 degrees providing a sweet spot to sleep.

It also offers a footrest which doesn’t seem to be very effective to me while sitting in front of my gaming PC, but yeah it can be a good use when you really want to stretch on your gaming chair. The look and comparability of them don’t raise any questions at all, I have become a fan of the chair because it has a perfect height (adjustable) and offers better hand rest and rolling wheels compared to other brands.

Studio Saddles Gaming Chair: Material and stitches

The Gaming Chair which I have received from Studio Saddles is a mixture of leather and high-graded rexine, but the one which you see in the above-embedded video comes in full leather and the price for both the qualities are different. You can talk to the company officials and get customized materials and designs as per your requirements. You can also send your design to them to get a customized design. While talking about the stitches we can say that the company really has some well-skilled artisans who are behind the neat and promising work. I have also visited the Bangalore facilities of Studio Saddles and witnessed the manufacturing of the chairs.

Studio Saddles Gaming Chair: Features

The Studio Saddles Gaming Chair comes with high density moulded foam with a steel framework. It can be adjusted up and down and also features a 3D Armrest. It comes with a weight of around 21kg and is capable of taking a maximum load of 100kgs.

Studio Saddles Gaming Chair: Worth buying

The one which I received is a mix of leather and rexine and it comes with a price tag of Rs 18,000. Now the question arises, is it worth buying an expensive gaming chair and you should go for the cheaper ones which are available in the market. In case you're thinking that then we can tell you that the gaming chair from Studio Saddles is much more comfortable than Green Soul because we have used those chairs as well. The chair from Green Soul is less high and the foam material on the chair doesn’t seem to be impressive at all as you can feel the skeleton of the chair in some areas.

Studio Saddles Gaming Chair can be a good pick if you are really into the gaming sector and you tend to sit for long hours gaming. Even if you’re not a gamer and your work requires you to sit for long hours in front of your PC then you can go for this beautiful looking gaming chair that will enhance your interior decoration and also back your back. Long story short it is worth buying and you can always buy it without any second thought.