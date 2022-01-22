Tata Altroz 1.5 diesel; Best in segment

The latest and the most futuristic-looking car by Tata Motors, Tata Altroz 1.5 diesel will give tough competition to the newly launched Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the Honda Jazz. It is good to see that the cars manufactured in India are competing with the Japanese and Korean automobiles and the Tata Altroz will be priced lower than its competition. This car will be based on ALFA which is a new and modular platform and in terms of safety, it has a better build quality.

However, you cannot see the platform of a car and what is visible to you is the good-looking hatchback. The Tata Altroz 1.5 diesel is beautifully proportioned and has a unique face that is more cliff-like. In addition, the swooping belt-line, the flared wheel arches, and the aggressively cut rear-end give the vehicle a sporty and desirable aura. If not longer, it is definitely wider than its competitors. Scroll down to know more about the Tata Altroz 1.5 diesel.

Tata Altroz 1.5 diesel: Interior and performance

The first thing that will amaze you is how wide the doors of the Tata Altroz 1.5 diesel open. However, if you are short then you might feel some difficulties in closing the doors. The low seats at the front will let you get inside the Altroz easily while the seats at the back are also very comfortable. The rear seats are large and have an armrest in the center. Talking about the legroom at the back, it is more than enough.

The driving position is good but with the seat at the lowest position, there is no thigh support; however, the steering wheel is well-positioned and the location of the gear gives a natural feel. All the buttons including the audio system, power windows, and climate control can be reached easily but the wiper stalks and the indicator feel odd.

On the equipment’s front, the company has offered key-less entry, start, cruise control, and electric ORVMs. The driver gets a height-adjustable seat and there is a single zone digital climate control system. The company has offered a touchscreen multimedia system sourced by Harman with USB connectivity, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, and Android Auto.

The Tata Altroz 1.5 diesel comes with a decent full-colour driver information system; however, the speedo meter looks boring and doesn’t fit with the car’s overall design.

The diesel variant of the Tata Altroz will come with a four-cylinder unit and it boasts a 1500 cc engine that sports 90 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. With this, the Tata Altroz looks better than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno but it is still behind the Hyundai i20.