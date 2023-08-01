The 10 Best Email Apps for iPhone to Send and Receive Emails without Any Glitch

It is already 2023 and we are vying for the best email apps for iPhone, not because it is trending on the spaces, but because this old function still has no competitor. After the emergence of Whatsapp or Telegram, it became so catchy to detect the future of the email function. But this function is still blowing its bugle and that too, in a loud tone. You need this app for not only any formal communication but also this app can stand tall in your informal communication.

If you want to receive emails on your phone with Whatsapp-like fluency, you have to be adept enough to find out the best email app possible. Those who are habituated to online messaging services, already know the name of Gmail and somewhat know about the finesse of this app due to the quick reply facility. Gmail also adds a higher level of security to the users’ credentials that should be found in the email apps you want to install on your iPhone for a better email experience. These are the standout features that should be found out firsthand in the wide range.

On iPhone, there is one dedicated email app, Mail, for incoming emails and at the time there was no substitute email app for this in the market. So it was one type of monopoly but now, there are a number of email apps you can find out in the App Store. This article will talk about 10 such email apps that can be useful for your purpose.

What to look for when choosing Email apps for iPhone

A less bit of clunkiness

The last thing you would want after being connected to a workspace is a clunky email app that does not give you a timely notification or the chance of replying promptly. You’d also want the key options to be visible firsthand or there should be shortcuts to those important options in the home screen of those email apps.

Seamless synchronization

To function all the activities on the email apps smoothly, there should be an apt synchronization with the other apps also. As an example, if you want to schedule any email notification on the calendar, then the concerned email app should synchronize with the calendar app installed on your iPhone.

User interface

The user interface of the apps is one of the primary things that attract users to have those apps installed on their devices. A lucid, simple user interface with no ads and more shortcuts can come out as a champion determining the acceptance of the apps.

A needed security

With more ads, there comes a great sense of insecurity in the users’ credentials and in the emailing process. Therefore, you should be wary of facing ads in emailing apps. You should have to check the intrusion of any third party into your emailing conversation. You can check these factors in the terms and conditions of those emailing apps also.

10 Best Email Apps for iPhone

1. Mail by Apple

Pros

Simple and easy-to-grasp app

Can integrate with other emailing apps

Undo option in sending emails

Cons

Problems in sliding options

An outdated app without any hefty update

The Mail app comes as an inbuilt in the iOS devices and it is a super email app for the beginners. There used to be many deformities on this app once and that is the reason that you can see lots of email apps now for the iPhone on the App Store. Otherwise, this app was the first to come as the email app for iPhones in 2007. And you can't ignore this completely free app as it can integrate lots of email IDs such as from iCloud, Yahoo, Outlook, and Gmail.

In a single mailbox, you can notice unread messages or flagged messages. You can also check the emails by segmentation or making schedules. You can also send any large attachments by using Mail Drop. It is a common case in Gmail to save large files in Google Drive and send those files as a link to Google Drive. You can do similar things but the link would be delivered as a part of the iCloud account. A clean design is also something to boast about this app.

In recent times, there have been updates on the undo option for sending emails. You can undo your step of sending emails to anyone. There are also facilities for customization on the notification received on this app.

Download Link:

For iOS users

2. Spark Mail

Pros

AI assistance in creating prompt replies to the mails

Multiple accounts can be attached in one single place

Customization on emails

Cons

A subscription is needed for some features

Bug issues

The Spark email app can give you AI assistance for writing a sound email that can be accepted in the concerned places. It works as the Grammarly app that can suggest you grammatical fixes and other needed anecdotes. This app works as a personal email manager that can remind you about important emails by keeping those on the upper half of the stack. You can mark the important senders as per your preference.

As far as privacy is concerned, the Spark app is an EU-regulated GDPR-compliant app. You can update your email security to end-to-end encryption. For larger files attachment also, you don't have to worry much as using Spark Cloud you send those attachments. This cloud support is also secured. To gain extra support, you'd need to sign up for a premium subscription. You can avail of a collaborative service after that. In that collaboration, you will get real-time editor support for composing your emails.

Though there are some bug issues in availing few of the services such as the reloading option lags several times.

Download Link:

For iOS users

3. Gmail

Pros

Extraordinary spam filtration ability

Can provide both video and simple typing chat facilities

Undo option is present in sending emails

Cons

Blocking unwanted email facilities is not very robust

Notifications for installing other Google-produced apps

The Gmail app can be used for its multipurpose role, starting from emailing to video chat. All the services this app provides are end-to-end encrypted and you would find a minimum number of ads on this app. Gmail can suggest multiple ways for making the security of the services robust. Many layers can be added as you can add security questions to authenticate the login credentials on this app.

For spam mail, Gmail has certain identification standards. The emails that do not qualify for those standards are automatically shifted to the Spam folder. You can also mark any email as spam and after that, every email that comes from that email ID will go directly into the spam folder. There are also Undo options and pre-written emails that can be relevant while sending replies or emails to a recipient. Other than the built-in calendar, the Google Calendar app can also be integrated into this app to make schedules.

Download Link:

For iOS users

4. Microsoft Outlook

Pros

A swipe option is available to delete, archive, or schedule messages

Can be integrated with other Microsoft apps to edit the attachments directly

OneDrive or Dropbox can directly be attached to the files

Cons

Subscription is available

Once taken subscription can't be canceled in the meantime

Microsoft Outlook is another potent email service that can help you with integration of the other Microsoft apps. The facility of OneDrive can be held as cloud storage from which large files can easily be attached or opened. Similar facilities can be availed from Dropbox also. This app has the cookies preference to access browser history. Based on that, you can get ads or spam emails in your folder but most of the time, these emails do not pose much adversity.

Microsoft Outlook app provides a unique Swipe option. You swipe your emails to shift those into your archive or into your bin option in the inbox. The calendar option is also present on this app. You can schedule your emailing in this calendar app and you will receive timely notifications on that.

There can be few ads on the platform and to avoid such issues you can get that subscription.

Download Link:

For iOS users

5. Yahoo Mail

Pros

Customized notifications can be availed

1 TB cloud storage for free

Can opt-out from promos anytime

Cons

The app security is not so robust

Premium subscription is available

Yahoo Mail can help you to organize your emails by counting on the attachments, and starred tags. At once, you can move 10000 emails from one folder to another in your inbox. On that measure, Yahoo Mail adds a great finesse to the service.

This app also gives a limited trial period to use its services for free but you can check your timeline of either free trial version or paid subscription mode. Apart from this, you can also customize the notification section to receive notifications from the topics you prefer. You can also integrate other apps such as Gmail, Microsoft account of yours, or AOL and you can get offers from these apps in just one place. You can think that such prompt notifications may decrease the storage section of your inbox but Yahoo Mail gives you 1 TB of storage. The negative point of this app is the security point which faced criticism before for multiple reasons.

Download Link:

For iOS users

6. Triage 2

Pros

An innovative user-interface

Can play as third-party support to your inbox

Customization on the app

Cons

Not a typical email app

Error in pairing with iCloud sometimes

Triage 2 app has been defined as the first aid box for your email account to solve the issues of spam or making a preference on the emails. This app can play its part as a decider or eliminator of emails that are not necessary to you. This app can also make the apps stay up at the upper level of stacks that are most necessary.

From this stack, you can have multiple operations regarding the emails. By flicking upward, you can archive the email or by sending the email downwards, you can lower it in the preference. From there, you can delete the email or reply to the email by clicking on the arrow sign to make a prompt decision.

For customization, you can also decide the level up to what the Triage 2 app can dig into to clear the clog. But the Triage 2 app does not provide the option of selective reply as you can choose the Reply all option only.

Download Link:

For iOS users

7. Polymail

Pros

One-tap unsubscribing option

Tracking of the sent files

Scheduling of emails to send later

Cons

Bug issues

Have to take a subscription to avail most of the features

The Polymail app comes with a unique specification for tracking the sent emails. Even the sent links through the emails can be tracked from this app. You will get to know about the exact location and recipient that has opened the email or clicked on that embedded link. Therefore, in that perspective, the security provision on this app can be judged as robust.

Push notifications are something that has irritated users from time to time. You can unsubscribe from these push notifications with just a single click. Though push notifications also determine that the app is active in the background and can update itself from time to time. This feature helps in keeping tabs on the time spent on the app. Thus, you can schedule your emails to send later.

Though all these features can come only in the subscription mode and still, you can face several bugs to disrupt your work.

Download Link:

For iOS users

8. Edison Mail

Pros

Regular automatic checking on the email waste

Can add all email accounts in simply one place

Targeted ads are not present

Cons

Can store personal data

Paid app

Edison Mail can give you a better service in handling ads and inbox wastes from time to time. The manufacturer of this app boasts of the ability of the app by which Edison Mail checks the inbox waste with a duration of 21 minutes daily on average. This app also bans the targeted ads, though, in the same place, the app has received accusations of storing the personal data of the users for using those for business purposes.

Edison Mail also provides the facility of one-tap unsubscribing from promotional ads-related emails. You can also block the possibility of phishing with a single tap. By availing of Edison Mail+, you can secure your inbox by adding a face scan ID or a touch ID. In the question of adding all other email services in one palace, this app can give you a better option and service.

Edison Mail+ is a premium mode of subscription and most of the features are available on this version.

Download Link:

For iOS users

9. Airmail

Pros

Syncing with iCloud for labeling, preferences, and accounts among Mac and iOS

A long list of apps and services can collaborate

Can undo different actions

Cons

Issues with bugs

Faulty user interface

The Airmail app can help in availing the interactive push notifications, swiping the mails, syncing the inbox, and snooze option. The app can support multiple email services such as Gmail, Outlook 365, IMAP, and Exchange EWS. The app can be synced with Apple Watch for timely notifications.

In the Advanced or paid version, the Airmail app can provide touch-sensitive access to the system, and location-based notifications can also be accessed via this app. In the app, you can apply filters or search any particular mail in rapid mode. As far as the operations are concerned, you can use the undo option in sending any email, can add multiple signatures as the labels or you can move the emails from one folder to another for ease of usage.

The background activity of the app can drain the battery of your device and a bitter experience can come with the abundance of bugs on this app.

Download Link:

For iOS users

10. Canary

Pros

Presence of an AI email assistant

End-to-end encryption

Read receipts can be checked

Cons

Missing features in the new updated version

Dependency on AI in the larger share

The Canary app gives its users an innovative AI chat assistant that can help in giving suggestions regarding the technical form of the sentences in the emails. You can get customized notifications for important conversations made on this app. To get the tail of the long conversations on this app, you can use the thread on the Canary app.

On this app, you can find end-to-end encryption for better security and sustainability. While composing an email, you can add a long list of events or schedules from your calendars. You can snooze your emails or can manage conversations by labeling or marking that as spam. The chat mode looks can also be converted into a dark mode for helping the eyes by changing the mode.

This app has missed many functions in its updated version.

Download Link:

For iOS users

The email apps specified for iPhones are not alien-like functions. Rather, you have to remember the mentioned features for deciding on an email app. Privacy and integration should be the core parameters while the number of ads is something to be concerned about. Having the undo option is an added advantage among the premium features. You can find such parameters in those 10 apps that have been mentioned above. You should choose one aligned with your needs.