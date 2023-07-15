The 10 Best Magnifying Glass Apps to Help You to Read And Edit Small Words And Images

Magnifying glass apps in the phone are meant to help to read small texts in a larger manner. Even after adaptation, the smaller texts in your phone can be hard to read. Many times, with the help of night mode 'ON' or expanding the phone screen, the smaller words in a text may seem illegible on your phone screen. In such a scenario, magnifying glass apps can be a relief.

Not just reading, many times these magnifying apps can be used for editing purposes also. If you have to underline any particular segment or fill up a certain space with inks in your drawing, the magnifying apps can also be a saver.

Interestingly, these magnifying apps help in increasing equality as with this magnifying quality, the visibility-disabled individuals can read texts without much hassle. Therefore, these are a few specifications of the magnifying apps. In this article, you will find 10 magnifying apps that can help you with the above-mentioned goals.

What to Look for When Choosing Magnifying Glass Apps

Best zooming quality

Magnifying glass apps are meant to provide a good resolution-enabled zooming experience. In this manner, the role of the reading file is also worthy of mentioning. But the zooming quality should be clear and hassle-free enough. Many times, there can be notifications such as unsupported files while zooming the screen. This kind of irregularity should also be avoided in the apps.

Glitch-free service

A glitch is something that doesn't let these zooming apps work properly. It can be due to bugs in the apps or the internal source code. Therefore, the apps should be bug-free and the source code should be robust enough to not fall apart.

Pocket-friendly service

In many phone devices, magnifying glass apps come as in-built. Therefore, not many users are there who would opt for a paid magnifying glass application. Therefore these apps should be pocket-friendly and even in paid versions, there should come extra facilities or services.

10 Best Magnifying Glass Apps

1. Magnifier

Pros

Great help for visually impaired individuals

Can provide 10x magnification

Different color modes are available

Cons

The focus should be held clearly

Best usable for spot viewing

The Magnifier app magnifies up to 10x level with a spot-on flashlight. Therefore, this app can be a great help for visually impaired individuals.

On the app, there are 8 color modes available to give you an eye-soothing magnified view of the texts or materials. You can zoom in or zoom out on your purpose without any single glitch on the app.

With the help of the camera flash, you can freeze any image to get a detailed view without any time limit. You can extend the contrast level of the image in the still screen to get a more clear view with the magnifying glass app.

Still, as the magnification is dependent on the focus of the phone camera lens, therefore, the focus should be kept steady. On such kinds of apps, this has been an issue as the vacillating focus would create a distorted view. There are several in-app purchases also on this app. And, this app is only available on the Google Play store a

2. Magnifying Glass + Flashlight

Pros

Freeze or dynamic options are available

You can control the screen resolution also to get a better view of the original text by magnifying

Cons

The flashlight opens up every time you launch the app on your phone

This free app is available on both the Android and iOS platforms. This app can also be used on Chrome books also. The general ability of this app is that it can use the built-in option that can activate the flashlight of your screen to capture the image you want to magnify.

This app gives you a guarantee of not sharing data with any third-party apps or neither collecting any user data. Though, you can find many ads on this app.

The negative mode effect is also available on this app. You can also click images while magnifying the view of texts or images by using a camera lens. You can save these magnified images on your phone library. Still, you can find issues such as the automatic activation of the flashlight after launching the app. This can be termed as a glitch in the app.

3. BigMagnify

Pros

Great free magnifying glass app for iOS users

The entire screen can be used as a large magnifying glass

Cons

Too many ads are there on the screen

Icons are not clearly visible on the app

This completely free app can solve the issue for iOS users as this app can be used on older versions of iOS also. This app also uses your iOS-enabled device's camera to get the image of the concerned text or material. You can freeze the current image by a single image even and can store the magnified image on your phone gallery.

This app can give you the highest 8x magnified view and it can stabilize the view by the corrective use of focus. Another positive part of this app is that it smartly adjusts the low light environment with the flash of the camera. It helps in restraining the energy draining of your phone battery. You can use the front camera of your phone also to magnify the image. Image filters are also there on the app.

The app manufacturing company boasts of using the whole phone screen as a magnifying glass but too many ads on the screen would deter you to do that.

