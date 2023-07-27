The 10 Best Rock Identification Apps to Help You Identify Rocks Scientifically

For being a rock lover, you don’t need to be a geologist specifically. Rather, if you possess an inherent liking towards different-looking rocks, there are many more sources from which you can get the identification of those rocks. Books about the rocks are the most usual source of getting both common and extraordinary pieces of information regarding the quest. But from time to time, a common collector may not want all the information that an ardent collector of rocks may crave.

For this kind of unequal longing for knowledge, certain apps can fill up the need. Obviously, in this era, you may get an app for almost everything (pun intended!). From rock identification apps, you can get handy knowledge on the identifications as well as the features of those rocks and if there are any interesting facts about the concerned rocks, you can also get to know that from those apps.

These apps can also play one role and that is to increase the interest in the users. With the inclusion of certain segments such as trivia or quiz sections or graphical representations or historical views, these apps can increase interest in the subject among the users. Holistically, certain rock identification apps can play the role of a guide in this manner. This article will show you 10 such apps that can stand tall on these parameters.

What to look for when choosing rock identification apps

A good collection of rocks information

There can be a large collection of rocks in our nature. It can be cumbersome to gather information on all those rocks in one single place, be it any book or any app. But there should be a rich collection of identifiable rocks and a detailed view of the class and types of those rocks. By this, acceptance of these apps can be increased.

Correct information

Information can be wrong or mismatched many times. A piece of diluted information can turn the interest in the opposite way and can be disseminated to a larger populace. Therefore, if there is any information inclusion, that should be correct and a time-to-time update on the facts should be added on these apps.

Fewer ads, more access

There are gatherings of ads in the name of revenue garnering on the apps. Many sections can only be accessed after paying a sum as a subscription fee. But fewer ads and more access to segments can only play an intensifier in the acceptance of these apps.

Approved by genuinely concerned sources

As I have explained earlier, the added information should be true to the core. If there is any issue with the facts gathering, help from the experts or concerned institutions can be taken and that can only increase the truthfulness of the information as well as the collecting apps.

Customization

Customization has also been portrayed as one of the common needs of users. If you're from a distant geographical boundary, you may want to know about the rocks belonging to that area only. This is the common form of customization of knowledge about the rocks. This quality of customization may determine the quality of the apps in the first place.

10 best rock identification apps

1. Geology Toolkit Lite

Pros

A diverse app on the knowledge of mineralogy and petrology

Detailed geological history is available

A gem for the enthusiasts

Cons

Available only for the Android version

Lack of detailed information in some places

This app centers around two specific topics and those are mineralogy and petrology. Under the banners of these two subjects, there are descriptions of certain kinds of rocks that are most common or whose specifications are most common around the globe. In the mineralogy section, the properties have been circulated around the optical properties. In the petrology section, you can see a vast collection of rocks with descriptions from hand-specimen identities and microscopic thin photos. Thus this can increase the interests of a commoner and can help a student of Geology from the common ground.

Apart from that, you can get knowledge about the Geological time scale, and several other scales such as Moh's hardness scale. There are related laws and charts about the identification of rocks. Bragg's law, and solubility charts are the names of a few. There is a dedicated dictionary of Geological terms coming from the background of geochemistry, paleontology, or crystallography.

There are problems also such as they have added vast topics but in some portions, you won't find a typical description or knowledge. And this app is only available for Android users. Apart from that, this app is great to have.

Link:

For Android users

2. Rock identifier: Stone ID

Pros

A huge collection of information on rocks

Accuracy in the information

Customization

Cons

Advertisement

With the growing collection, the app freezes

Only a 7-days trial period

This app can provide you with an almost cent percent accuracy in the identification of rocks. You can have a consultation with experts about the identification prospect and this is one-to-one identification. Therefore, you can see the application of customization in the app.

This app can take you to an exceptional world of 6000 rocks and crystals. You can also get a large encyclopedia of rocks where the chemical properties of the selected rocks, the main locations or color variations, and the reason for that happening can be found. This app can help you in the identification of gemstones also. To nurture interest, you can get information about trendy stones and it can help you to know about the healing nature of several stones.

Still, the short duration of the trial period of the app can be detrimental.

Link:

For Android users For iOS users

3. Rock identifier

Pros

You can crop and rotate your clicked pictures of rocks to get a correct identification

A large collection of trendy stones

An attractive user-interface

Cons

Available only on the Android version

Lots of ads in the trial version

On this app also, you can create your own rock collection list by adding the names and identifications and even with your own stories about the collection process of those stones. About uploading the pictures of rocks on this app, you can edit your clicked images of rocks to get a perfect identification.

There is a large collection of gemstones or trendy stones on this app. You can use the in-built scanner of this app to get accurate information about the rocks and there can be interesting facts also. The app also has an image search option where you can deliberately search any rock by its name and can access information related to that rock. You can save your search history of rocks on this app. Apart from that, you can search rocks by their species also on this app.

In the trial version of this app, you can find lots of ads that can fail your purpose. Another is that this app is only available on the Android version.

Link: