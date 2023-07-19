The 10 Best Voice-to-Text Apps to Convert Long Speeches Into Texts Digitally

Voice-to-text or speech-to-text apps are meant for converting your voice into simple text on your devices. It can be sounded direct from the Sci-fi movie screen but even with specific apps, you can make it happen. In the initial time, voice-to-text apps were heavily used solely for dictation purposes where for writing down long threads of lines, these kinds of apps were the savior of time and tumultuous labor. But in the workspaces also, these apps have helped in collaborating with a large number of employees and shaping the work in a better outlook.

Initially, voice-to-text apps were only for desktops due to their complexity and work procedure but with time, new technology emerged and things got changed largely. You can now use these apps on your smartphones or tablets and the transcriptions are also easy to decrypt. This level of easiness has differed in many cases though. Previously, the level of translations was not that good or anything near full accuracy but now such app manufacturers provide a guarantee of 99% accuracy in the interpretation level.

The complex terms were also used to give a wrong interpretation while converting through speech-to-text apps on previous occasions. This kind of problem was visible in some of the medical or technological terminologies but some apps now boast of giving correct interpretations of these kinds of words also. In this article, I will be discussing 10 such voice-to-text apps that are capable of fulfilling these conditions.

What to Look for When Choosing Voice-to-Text Apps

Accuracy in the interpretation

If there is no accuracy in the interpretation, then the basic theme of the speech-to-text process would not be served. With a wrong interpretation, the meaning of the text may deter the course. Therefore, the accuracy level in such kinds of apps should be as accurate as it should be. Hopefully, technology has emerged to reach a level of giving the almost accurate correct written form of voice input. There can be issues with proper voice input also. For waving off such issues, the apps should possess voice editing tools.

Availability of specific languages

A correct conversion in the relevant language can increase the acceptability of such apps. Customization has defined the popularity and the core meaning of the question that why a user should install a particular app on his/her phone where in the same perimeter, a number of choices are available. The number of choices in language options can be one such customizing parameter.

Deciphering the long terms

In voice-to-text apps, many times the long terms do not get the correct explanation or interpretation in the text form. As these apps are now being used in the service sectors also, therefore, the timely need would be to give the correct form to every word coming out as voice. Therefore, in this aspect, the apps should be modified enough.

Sharable files

You may need to share the transcripts that came out from the voice-to-text apps after the translations. To serve this purpose, the transcripts should be saved in files that can be regarded as easily shareable between various destinations.

Price chart

The voice-to-text apps should not give an extra burden to the user’s pocket. There is an ad-based revenue model where the free version of the apps churns out the revenue part from the ads on the app and provides a small portion of features. Based on this, the accuracy of the service of the apps varies in a large manner. This kind of occurrence should also be minimized in the apps.

10 Best Voice-to-Text Apps

1. Dragon Anywhere

Pros

99% accuracy in the text form

Tools available for voice editing

Shareable files are generated

Cons

Expensive than other apps in the same genre

This app has revealed itself in the voice-to-text app genre as having each and every good quality. It can give you 99% accuracy in the translation and there is no such limit that should be constraining the word count in the app. It also has a voice editing option where the blurred or hard-to-decrypt voice parts can be repaired.

As far as the available languages are concerned, the app provides you with 6 European mainland languages including US and UK languages. You can also store the voice transcripts or converted files in the cloud storage the app provides. The app also gives you end-to-end encryption also. The app does not store any personal information of yours.

Customization is also at the core of the app where the long terms are translated in the app with 99% of accuracy and the files can be shared easily. But the problem with the app is its high price. The trial version is available for only one week.

Download From:

For Android users For iOS users

2. Transcribe

Pros

Can transcribe any video or memo automatically

Ease of usage in the sharing or storing the transcript files

A large range of languages can be supported including several dialects

Cons

Competitively accurate but the actual level is not known

The trial period is just 15 minutes of transcription

Available only on the iOS platform

This app is really good for journalists or for those individuals who make journeys into different regions regularly and interact with native speakers. This app can give you a large collection of more than 150 languages.

Through this app, you can save and store the text transcripts and can edit these files according to your choice. You have to upload the voice memo or videos and you will be able to generate the transcripts. The trial version longs for 15 minutes only and after that, you have to pay based on each hour spent on the app.

Download From: