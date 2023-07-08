The Best Parental Control Apps For Controlling The Screen Time of Non-Adult Kids

All that glitters is not gold. It is best suitable for the internet world we are delving into. Even when the elderly fall prey to the various traps of offers on the internet, kids are most likely to be the soft target. The internet can be educational on one side whereas on the other, you can't be sure about the portion of the educational side in the available materials. Therefore, potentially dangerous apps and websites should always be taken into consideration.

Other than that, in some cases, some websites may give the vibe of being resourceful but in some ways, they can lure the kids into a trap. These types of traps can be listed as many types such as it can drive the kids into a bad addiction. Some websites or apps can be termed as inappropriate also for the age groups of the kids.

The solution can be inflicted as providing parental control on the apps or websites. Parental control apps don't block the routers or Wi-Fi system to access any objectionable website, rather it lists the time spent on the various websites by your kid. From it, you can gain an idea about the productive usage of your kid's internet time. In this article, I will discuss 10 such parental apps that can fulfill the purpose.

What to look for when choosing the best parental control app

Dividing the online time as total screen time

The prime quality that should be possessed by the best parental control app is that it will give you a clear picture of the total screen time spent by your kid. You will get the section-wise time spent by your kid from the parental control app.

Geofencing and location tracking

Another positive aspect that the parental control app can provide is the location of your kid's active time. You can also check with whom your kid is talking and you can limit the time that should be spent by your kid on specific websites. You can also flag the websites you don't want your kids to visit.

Restrictive screening

You can also set up some websites for your kid to visit through this app.

Therefore, these criteria should be possessed by the best parental control apps.

10 best parental control apps

1. Kaspersky Safe Kids

Kaspersky Antivirus is already there in the market. The inclusion of a parental control app has come as a blessing. It gives you wholesome parental control on the Mac and Windows OS as well as on iOS and Android. The app gives you the facility of geofencing and location tracking. This service is available on both Android and iOS but blocking of the app is available on the iOS version. You can add an unlimited number of devices to the parental control in the premium version. Through web filtering, you can flag inappropriate content available on the platforms such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo. You can also avail of safe searches on those platforms. Both time management on various apps and social media monitoring is possible through this app.

The premium version of this app is available for 15 USD yearly. Though, most of the facilities are available on the iOS platform only. The Kaspersky Safe Kids app has been awarded a number of times for its performance.

Download From:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=kaspersky+safe+kids&c=apps&hl=en&gl=US

For iOS users: