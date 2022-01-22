The Electric Vehicle revolution begins; Tata Tigor EV 2021

We are currently witnessing the electric vehicle (EV) revolution picking up speed in India. A few years ago, we wouldn’t have imagined that there is something like an electric vehicle and the people of this country would actually like this segment. However, as we have heard before that change is the law of nature and now we are seeing the gain in popularity of electric vehicles in the country. It is because of the government and the manufacturers that the people of India are liking the EV concept and they are purchasing electric vehicles. The increase in the level of population and the constant increase in fuel prices is pushing the interest of the people towards electric vehicles. Furthermore, the government is also playing a major role in this revolution by offering subsidiaries and benefits on the purchase of electric vehicles in India.

One of the leading car manufacturers in India, Tata Motors has been on top of the list when we talk about the EV revolution. Back in 2018, Tata Motors launched its first-ever electric vehicle Tigor EV during the Auto Expo. At that time, this vehicle was reserved only for commercial use and it offered a 142 KM range on a full charge; however, Tata Motors has come up with the all-new Tata Tigor EV 2021 that offers a range of 306 KM on a full charge. Let’s take a look at what the Tata Tigor EV 2021 has on offer for us.

Tata Tigor EV 2021: Exterior Design

Tata Motors hasn’t worked much on the exterior design of the Tigor EV and it looks similar to the ICE variant of Tata Tigor from the outside. It features projector headlamps with LED lamps, fog lamps, and a Humanity Line front grille with a tri-arrow pattern. The blue bar that is positioned just below the Humanity Line front grille lends the Tata Tigor EV an identity of its own while the fog lamps are similar to the ICE variant of this sedan. On the side profile, it sports alloy wheels and comes with foldable ORVMs that feature turn indicators. The Tata Tigor EV has badging of EV and Ziptron at the back to show that it is an all-electric vehicle that is powered by the Ziptron technology. The windshield has a ‘Vocal for Local’ sticker that we can see in all the vehicles manufactured by Tata Motors.

Tata Tigor EV 2021: Interior and features

The first thing that will catch your eyes when you enter the cabin is the tri-arrow theme on the fabric seats. The seats are comfortable and the tri-arrow blue theme gives them a unique and classy look. The dual-tone grey and black colour give a premium look to the cabin and also gives a fresh feel whenever you are driving the vehicle. The dashboard and the AC controls are made up of plastic quality and it fits well with the price tag of the vehicle.

The company has offered a plethora of premium features in the Tata Tigor EV 2021 such as the all-digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering wheel, the arm-rest at the back with cupholders, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play support, and USB charging cable at the rear and front. For the convenience of the driver, the company has provided telephonic and audio controls on the left side of the steering wheel.

Tata Motors has offered a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced by Harman that supports Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth and it also acts as a reverse parking camera. The vehicle comes with 35 connected features through the Tata Motors ZConnect App such as the driver behaviour score, trip analytics, remote cooling, remote door lock & unlock, Find my car, Geo-fencing, and panic notifications. The driver’s seat can be adjusted and can be modified according to the driver’s convenience.

Tata Tigor EV 2021: Battery & Performance

Tata Motors has offered the Ziptronic technology that wasn’t offered in the commercial variant of the Tata Tigor EV 2021. This technology has been offered by the company in the all-electric Tata Nexon SUV. The Tata Tigor EV 2021 packs a Lithium-ion battery that is IP67 rated and it is connected to an electric motor that returns 73 bhp top power and 170 Nm peak torque. The Independent MacPherson strut with coil spring carries out the suspension duties on the front while the rear sports a Twist beam with dual path strut. The company has said that the engine has been retuned as compared to the petrol variant of the Tata Tigor sedan for Indian road conditions and the battery pack.

On the braking front, the Tata Tigor EV 2021 comes with disc brakes on the front wheels and drum brakes on the rear wheels that work with EBD & ABS. Tata Motors has claimed that the Tigor EV 2021 will offer a range of 306 KM on a full charge; however, we can say on real driving conditions it will offer between 200-250 KM driving range on a full charge. The battery in the Tata Tigor EV 2021 charges from 0 to 80 in 8 hours and 30 minutes via a 15A wall-mounted AC socket while the 25 kW DC fast charger takes just 65 minutes to charge the battery from 0 to 80.