Top 5 Premium Smartphones worth spending on in 2021

We are already through April 2021 and in a few months, we will have new smartphones unveiled. Some might impress, and some will give us a feeling of Dejavu. But if are in the market to purchase a premium phone. And the search for the right phone has got you to a crossroads. We will try and help you make the right choice.

We are already through April 2021 and in a few months, we will have new smartphones unveiled. Some might impress, and some will give us a feeling of Dejavu. But if are in the market to purchase a premium phone. And the search for the right phone has got you to a crossroads. We will try and help you make the right choice.

Since there are a lot of good phones out there, let's divide them into individual preferences. For eg.

Best for Photography Best for Gaming Best for Creators Best All-Rounder Best budget Premium Phone

Best for Photography ( Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra)

The S21 Ultra is packed with features and technology. Samsung has managed to get everything that was up and running in its R&D department and pack it into a beautifully designed shell of the S21 Ultra. The phone already houses the latest and the greatest Snapdragon 888 processor and 16 GB of RAM. But what sets the phone apart from the rest of the market is the camera setup. Yes, it's a quad-camera setup like most others but will shoot the other phones out of the water with the specs and features. The specs are as follows

108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide) PDAF, Laser AF and OIS

10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto),PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto),PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide),PDAF, Super Steady video

what does all that translate to? You can shoot and 8K video @ 24fps & 4k @ 60fps (DSLR zone). And with gyro-EIS, the video is super steady and almost gimbal-like. There is also the space zoom ie 100x, which is the best on the S21 Ultra as compared to any other phone that claims 50x+ zoom capabilities. If that was not enough, you can shoot a video from all four cameras simultaneously and then select the best one. And for the front camera, you get a 40MP snapper which is also industry-leading. So if, the camera is your thing, get the S21 Ultra.

Price starts at RS 1,05,999/-

Best for Gaming ( Asus ROG 5 Ultimate)

Asus phones have stayed true to their pedigree of the company, Gaming. And like the gaming rigs and laptops. Asus gaming phones have set benchmarks for what a gaming phone should be. The ROG 5 is a perfect embodiment of that pedigree.

In its 5th generation now, the ROG features Snapdragon 888 processor and Adreno 660 GPU. And since the ROG 5 here is the ultimate edition, it sports 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. All that performance can be viewed and experienced first-hand thanks to the gorgeous 6.78" AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The pressure-sensitive zone on the phone act as additional buttons (trigger buttons for gamers) and there is also a secondary monochrome display at the back which can display notifications when the phone is placed facing down on a table or perhaps display a customised message like Go Away when you are gaming. Seems like a power-hungry phone though. Maybe, but there is a 6000 mAh battery to give you enough juice to get through the day and if you do fall short, the 65W fast charging will charge the phone from 0 to 70% in 30 mins. Need I say more.

Price starts at RS 85,999/-

Best for Creators ( Sony Xperia Pro )

The most expensive camera on our list is the Sony Xperia Pro. The Xperia Pro was developed with creators in mind. Yes, it's a phone like any other, but Pro is much more than just a phone. The phone comes in a similar encasing as that of sony's mirrorless camera range. And apart from just looking like a Mirco DSLR, the Xperia Pro incorporates custom camera controls just like a DSLR so that you can have control of every shot you take or a video you capture. All that magic through seemingly small image sensors as compared to other manufactures. It comes with a triple camera setup 12MP+12MP+12MP for the rear and an 8 MP snapper for the front camera. The phone can also function as an external monitor of Sony DSLR cameras. And since the Sony Xperia Pro is 5G enabled, you can directly live stream 4k content without the need for a computer. And hence if you are a creator, the Xperia Pro is worth looking at. The Xperia Pro is the only phone that stands true to its Pro title.

Price starts at RS 183,892/-

Best All-Rounder ( iPhone 12 Pro Max )

If there is anything that other manufacturers need to learn from Apple, is, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Apple has continued to make smaller changes if not major to their phones from the very beginning. Yet the phones sell like hotcakes. And the sales numbers only get better year on year. If you compare the specs sheet of the iPhone 12 Pro Max to any other phone on the list. And we don't tell you it's the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You will surely think it's a budget phone. So what makes the iPhone 12 Pro is a perfect all-rounder. Optimization. The hardware and software of the iPhone 12 Pro are perfectly optimized to work seamlessly irrespective of the task at hand. The triple camera setup for the rear camera is 12MP+12MP+12MP which does not sound much on paper. But it is the best camera out in the market for point and shoot. And with sensor-shift stabilization, pic and video outputs are much more improved. And with the A14 bionic chip and 6 GB of RAM, gaming is effortless as any other flagship phone. And since iOS is so optimized, everyday tasks are made easy. So no matter the kind of usage, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has you covered.

Price starts at RS 1,57,900/-

Best budget Premium Phone ( iPhone 12 Mini)

The iPhone 12 Mini is everything that its elder siblings are but in a smaller form factor. For me, the Mini has been the best smartphone to be launched by Apple in recent years. The Mini come with a dual-camera setup for the rear camera ie 12MP+12MP and the front snapper is also 12MP. It is powered by the same 14 bionic chip as the regular 12, the 12 pro and 12 pro max. but comes with a smaller 4 GB of RAM as compared to 6 GB on the other models. Apart from the display and the RAM, there is absolutely nothing that the Mini can not do what the bigger variants can. And hence if you are on a budget and want to best of Apple. The iPhone 12 Mini is the right choice.

Price starts at RS 58,999/-

NUFF SAID

You may like these

Share your comment ×