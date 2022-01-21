Truke AirBuds Lite and BTG3 Review; Affordable TWS with impressive performance

We are in an era where wireless devices have become an essential part of our life. By wireless, we are talking about audio devices, thanks to the innovation of wireless speakers, earphones, and more we needn’t have to worry about the messy wires. TWS market is huge across the globe and there are numerous players who are indulged in the business. Indian companies are also playing an important part in the TWS market and we have seen numerous launched by the end of 2021 and at the beginning of this year. Truke is one such brand that is catering to the wireless audio devices in the country and recently it has launched two new devices called AirBuds Lite and BTG3 with a starting price of Rs 1,399. The company has also shared the devices with us so that we can use the device and come up with an exclusive review of the devices. So let’s have a closer look at the performance and other aspects of the newly launched TWS.

Truke AirBuds Lite and BTG3 Design

The Truke AirBuds Lite comes in a black colour option in a rectangular-shaped charging case with curved edges. The wireless earbuds case also features a Type-C port to ensure fast charging, under the hood, it houses a pair of Truke AirBuds Lite earbuds, that are ready to connect with your device. The earbuds sport an in-ear design with detachable silicone ear tips. The retail box offers three pairs of extra ear tips in different sizes which can be attached with the earbuds for the best fit. Look wise the Truke AirBuds Lite offers decent and traditional earbuds feel, and the case looks sturdy.