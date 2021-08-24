Truke BTG1 and BTG2 gaming TWS launched in India; First-impression

Truke has expanded its TWS portfolio in India with the launch of two new gaming TWS called — BTG1 and BTG2. Both the devices come with some promising features like high-performance gaming-core chipsets, low latency, attractive looks, and neon lighting, making them more game-centric and attractive. To give us a brief about the newly launched TWS the company has shared both the devices with us to play around with and get you the first impression of the Truke BTG1 and BTG2.

BTG1 and BTG2 price in India

Truke launched the BTG1 and the BTG 2 will be available for sale in India via Flipkart and Amazon India websites respectively from 24th August. Both the TWSwill be up for grabs at an affordable price of Rs 1,999.

Truke BTG1 and BTG2 design

The newly launched BTG1 and BTG2 comes with an attractive design and looking at the case of the TWS we can say that the brands have made a lot of efforts to finalize the case design. The BTG1 flaunts a futuristic radiant design with neon green LED indicators. While the BTG2 features a modern tribal design that commits an unparalleled gaming experience.

The ergonomically designed secure fit and feather-light gaming buds weigh just 4gms and are designed for providing all-day comfort while precisely angled at 45 degrees to extend the best possible fit. The first impression of the gaming TWS was good and we must say that after a long time we have seen something different in the TWS segment.

Truke BTG1 and BTG2 specification

According to the company, BTG1 and BTG2 TWS are packed with high-performance gaming-core chipsets with enhanced sound quality. These TWS feature a 32-bit RISC architecture and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise. The earbuds are supported by Bluetooth 5.1 with Dual Audio Decoding that offers up to 8 dbm transmitting power.

The gaming buds also have superior audio with 24-bit Hi-Res DAC with Signal to Noise Ratio >=101dB and an ADC that supports all sampling rates between 8 KHz-48 KHz. The TWS also extends a stereo surround sound with customized special tuning effects.

Truke BTG1 and BTG2 performance

We have tested both devices and we must say that the gaming TWS offers an impressive listening experience especially when you are playing any Battle Royale game. The company claims that it comes with best-in-class 60ms low latency and a dual-mode configuration that enables users to effortlessly glide between music mode and gaming mode.

The music mode has a Hi-Fi audio quality feature and a cinematic sound experience with 13mm 32Ω Titanium Drivers. The TWS also comes with a DUAL-MIC Noise Cancellation offering a Clear Voice communication with advanced DSP that reduces background noise.

Truke BTG1 and BTG2 battery

According to Truke the BTG1 and BTG2 come with a long battery life that provides up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and a total of up to 48 hours of playtime with the case. They sport 180 hours standby time alongside a 3-4 times charge from the case. The TWS devices also have overcharge protection and low power consumption with a durable Type-C charging port.

Truke BTG1 and BTG2 first impression verdict

While using it for the first time we haven’t faced any distortion in the sound and the design and comfortable fit of both Truke BTG1 and BTG2 have not missed any chance to impress us. However, it's still too early to talk about the worth of both devices because we will be using the device for a few more weeks and get you a comprehensive review. To know more about Truke BTG1 and BTG2 stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech.