Ubon CH 99 4-in-1 charger review; Can be your best travel buddy at Rs 699

Ubon has recently launched its new Magic Charger – Ubon CH 99, 4 in 1 charger across India at a price point of Rs 699. It has come with lightning-fast 2.6 ampere and standard 2.6A charging output with a wide input range of 140-270V. The charger is compact and lightweight and easily accommodates into your pocket or bag thus proving to be a true travel companion. The company has recently shared the device with us to use it and get you a comprehensive review of the device so here we are explaining all the details about the device and trying to answer all your questions.

Ubon CH 99 Design

The newly launched Ubon CH 99 charger is a multi-functional device that can be a savior for your small road trip. Design-wise the company has kept the form factor very minimal and its build of plastic material, but a good one. It has a compact design that can be easily fit anywhere be it your pocket or your backpack. The company has also added a mobile holder at the top of the charger which is capable of accommodating at least two sleek phones, but we recommend you to use one at a time. The overall design of the CH 99 is simple and sturdy and it goes into three pin plug which is easily available everywhere. We like the design.

Ubon CH 99 Specifications

Ubon CH 99 comes with a lightning-fast 2.6 ampere and standard 2.6A charging output with a wide input range of 140-270V. it offers a mobile holder that allows you to charge an extra device simultaneously with additional 2 USB ports.

Ubon Magic Charger comes with a 1-meter micro-USB charging cable that enhances the charging speed of your smartphone or tablet. The charger also allows you to charge your USB power device like a power bank with its respective cable. The charger automatically detects and delivers the voltage and current based on the need of your device. Thus, it saves you from the worries of slow or fast charging of your device.

Ubon CH 99 performance

We have used the Ubon CH 99 for more than two weeks and we can say that the device works perfectly fine. We didn’t face any issues while charging our smartphones tablets for other devices. It comes with a three-pin plug that is capable of accommodating your charging adapter and two USB Type-A charging ports which will help you in charging your phone at a decent speed. We do like the performance of the device but the only thing which was missing in the device was the USB Type-C port, it could be a cherry on the cake if Ubon manages to put one USB Type-C port as well on the device.

During our use, we haven’t faced any difficulty with the device, and with that assurance, we can say that the Ubon CH 99 is worth purchasing the device in case you are looking for something at the same price point.