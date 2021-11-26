Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 Bluetooth speaker review; pack full of surprises

Ubon has recently launched a new wireless speaker to expand its portfolio in the Indian market. The newly launched speakers joined the Dhoom series as GBT 285. According to the company the wireless speaker comes with highlighted features like powerful battery life, attractive design, better connectivity, and a lot more among the others. The company has also shared a unit with us to use and come up with a detailed review of the device. So here we are sharing our thoughts about the newly launched Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 Bluetooth speaker.

Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 speaker compact design

The Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 Bluetooth speaker comes with a compact design in a rectangular-shaped along with a handle attached to the design as you can see in the images. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a plastic build along with a glossy finish. Considering the price of the speaker we can say that the design and finish of the device are decent and you can grab it if you’re looking for something in the same range.

Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 specifications

The Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 comes with a 16W output with a 1500mAh battery which is capable of delivering a battery life of 6 hours in one full charge as per the company. Underneath the handlebar, you can find the functional button that includes a power on/off button, Play, Pause, and volume rocker keys for controlling music. There is a mobile stand as well at the top of the handlebar where you can place your phone and control the music.

As per the company, the Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 comes with modes like FM Radio/Aux/TF Function you can choose anyone among the three. On the connectivity part, the device offers Bluetooth version 5 which is capable of offering a range of 10 meters. It took 2 hours to charge the device and it also comes with a microSD card slot to manage the preloaded playlist.

Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 Performance

Talking about the Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 performance we can say that the speaker is really loud and the dynamic drivers equipped on the Bluetooth speaker are getting the work done. We loved the portable form factor of the device as you can carry it anywhere on the go without worrying about the hustle of accommodating the speaker in your backpack.

During our usage, we didn’t face any issue with the quality of the device and we can appreciate that Ubon has managed to make something that is worth the money at Rs 1,499. No doubt there are other brands also in the market who are offering similar features in the price range but we can recommend you to also keep this one in your priority. Meanwhile, we will also suggest keeping your options open by considering and comparing what’s there in the market at the same price point. Hope our thoughts about Ubon Dhoom GBT 285 was clearly convoyed to you, for more such review stay tuned with Pinkvill Tech.