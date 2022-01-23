ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor Review; Mesmerizing gaming experience

Viewsonic has recently expanded its gaming monitor portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of the shared a surprise box with ViewSonic Elite XG270Q. The gaming monitor comes with a plethora of features and the company has shared one review unit with me so that I have some good time playing games on it and writing reviews. In this article, I bought you a detailed review of the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q 27-inch gaming monitor and tell you whether it's worth spending Rs 50,000 on this gaming monitor or not, let’s start with the design first.

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor Design

The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q comes in different screen sizes and the one which I received at my doorstep was the 27-inch one. The black color gaming monitor comes with minimal bezels on the top and sides, but the but chin has a slightly thicker chin which has the Elite branding and control buttons.

The two most amazing part of the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q gaming monitor was the stand and rear-mounted RGB lighting. The LED lights enhance the gaming experience in the low light scenario, the metal stand is a heavy one but it seems very sturdy as the display fits best on it. You can also adjust the height and viewing angle of the monitor thanks to the hydraulics adjustment panel. It also comes with a headphone stand placed on the left side of the monitor. You can pull out the hanger and place your headphones on them, it seems very thoughtful to me as I don’t have any dedicated stand for my gaming headphones. The overall design of the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q impressed me to the core and I must say that it would be a good asset on your gaming table in terms of looks.

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Specifications

Display Size (in.): 27

Panel Type: IPS Technology

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Resolution Type: QHD

Static Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1 (typ)

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 120M:1

Light Source: LED

Brightness: 400 cd/m2 (typ)

Colors: 16.7M

Response Time (Typical GTG): 1ms

Viewing Angles: 178º horizontal, 178º vertical

Backlight Life (Hours): 30000 Hrs (Min)

Refresh Rate (Hz): 165

Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-Sync

Flicker-Free: Yes

Blue Light Filter: Yes

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor Display features

The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q flaunts a 27-inch fast IPS panel with QHD resolution and a 3-side borderless display. The gaming monitor comes with 95 percent DCI-P3 with color coverage of a step beyond sRGB. The gaming monitor offers HDR (High Dynamic Range) content that improves gaming environment realism when gaming on PC, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X.

“Create your own gaming atmosphere with both accent and ambient LED desktop lighting.

Cycle through multiple modes, or customize your color – create your own gaming scenario or in-room ambience,” reads the official website.

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor performance

I have reviewed an array of gaming monitors so far but the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q stands out for some of the really interesting reasons. The accent and ambient light are some of the most impressive features of the monitor. You can also control the Elite display controller application, you can customize the patterns, modes, brightness, and a lot more thanks to the app. Besides, the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q comes fully loaded with features, you can adjust the height, tilt, pivot, swivel the monitor without any extra effort.

There are three functional buttons placed at the bottom of the monitor right underneath the Elite branding you can use them to power on/off, choose modes, customize the brightness, and other settings. Now talking about the performance, I must say that investing Rs 50,000 is a great deal for the one who loves gaming.

The gaming performance of the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q was amazing, I have hardly witnessed any distortion in the video quality. Thanks to Nvidia G-Sync the gaming output was mesmerizing, on top of that the built-in speakers on the monitor performed really well. The dynamic speakers on the monitor were also a reason to give a good score to the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q. If you are into gaming and want to experience one of the best viewing experiences then this could be one of the best gaming monitors available in the market.