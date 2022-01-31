ViewSonic M1+ G2 Ultra-Portable LED Projector Review; Best traveling buddy

ViewSonic the company which is popular for its wide range of display and projectors has recently expanded its portable projector segment with the launch of the M1+ G2 Ultra-Portable LED Projector in India. The tiny projector comes with an array of features that make it one of the best portable projection devices. ViewSonic has also shared one review unit with us so that we can play around with the M1+ G2 Ultra-Portable LED Projector and come up with a detailed review.

ViewSonic M1+ G2 Ultra-Portable LED Projector Design

The ViewSonic M1+ G2 comes with a compact design and it can fit into a small pouch that comes inside the retail box. The tiny looking square-shaped box comes equipped with an array of features and design-wise it looks impressive. The ViewSonic M1+ G2 offers a combination of metal and plastic frame which looks sturdy and reliable. On the right the portable projector sports a connectivity section that includes a USB-C port, DC charging port, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-A port, and a MicroSD card slot. The device also comes with a built-in metal stand that rotates to adjust the projection. The device weighs around 1KG and the overall design of the projector is impressive.

ViewSonic M1+ G2 Ultra-Portable LED Projector Specifications

360° Smart stand that allows for ceiling projection

Small enough to fit in a palm, weighs less than 1 kg

Offers 300 LED lumens to deliver a convenient, enjoyable entertainment experience

Cinema SuperColor+ Technology with 125% Rec.709

The projector is embedded with the 'Bluetooth Out' feature which helps to connect to external headphones or speakers that support Bluetooth

Can be powered by a power bank

Focus performance is stable

With a built-in battery, a LED light source with up to 30,000 hours of lifespan

With the intuitive and user-friendly interface design, it is easy to navigate around and select a command

Automatically powers on to full brightness for instant entertainment

Embedded with Harman Kardon speakers for an amplified audio experience

Can turn into a wireless projector by connecting wireless dongles such as GoogleCast, Amazon Fire TV Stick

Dongles stay powered on via the integrated USB power supply, allowing you to mirror images and videos from your phone or tablet and share them anywhere you go

Along with the integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, the M1+_G2’s USB Type-C connection puts a fun twist on streaming videos and facetime your friends by allowing you to project content directly from your phone, laptop, or tablet

ViewSonic M1+ G2 Ultra-Portable LED Projector Performance

We have used the device for good 3 weeks and conclude that the ViewSonic M1+ G2 Ultra-Portable LED Projector is a one-stop solution for all travelers who are looking for a projector that is compact and doesn’t take too much space in their backpack. The projection is clean and sharp and you can use this anywhere as per your requirement. During our usage we have carried the device to different places and projected it almost everywhere including a small door, we have used it at house parties and also for watching TV series on Netflix. The quality of the ViewSonic M1+ G2 is impressive and we loved the device. Coming to the price, we must say that it's not an affordable one because it comes with a price point of Rs 68,000 which is close to the price of a full-size projector, but again if you want portability then you have to spend some extra money on the feature.