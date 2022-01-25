Vivo V23 5G Review; Powerpack smartphone with impressive camera sensors

Tech giant Vivo has recently added a new smartphone in its V series in the Indian market and the handset is launched as the Vivo V23 5G. Yes! You read it correctly we have witnessed numerous leaks and rumors about the device and finally, the company has unwrapped the device for the Indian customers. The company has shared one unit with the Pinkvilla tech review team to use the V23 for an ample amount of time and share their experience with the viewers. So here I’m Karan Sharma from Pinkvilla Tech sharing my experience with the Vivo V23 5G letting you know about the pros and cons of the smartphone and also sharing the images click from the handset. So stay tuned until the end of the article to know why exactly you should invest your hard own money on this smartphone.

Vivo V23 5G Amazing Design

Starting off with the design we must say that Vivo has managed to make the V23 beautiful and sleek. At the first glance, I was confused whether it was a Vivo phone or an Apple one. The sleekness of the phone has impressed me and the rear panel offers a glittery velvet type finish. Most importantly, the rear panel is not a fingerprint magnet so you need not have to worry about clearing the panel very frequently.

The rear camera module is placed at the top-left cover of the phone in a square-shaped camera bump with a 65MP powerful camera sensor. While talking about the edges we can say that the company has done a great job by curving down the edges a smoother finish and at the right chassis the handset sports a volume rocker key with a power button. At the bottom, the handset features a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill. On both sides of the Vivo V23 5G, the company has incorporated the antenna design which is enhancing the design of the phone. Overall I loved the design and my perception of Vivo phones is certainly chaining. If you think about the fingerprint scanner then hold on we will talk about it in a while.

Vivo V23 5G Flat Display

The Vivo V23 5G flaunts a massive 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x 1080 pixels. The display offers a small notch design at the top that accommodates a dual-camera setup for selfies and video calls. The Vivo V23 5G comes with an aspect ratio of 20:09 with a 91.4 percent screen to body ratio. Under the screen, the handset also features a fingerprint sensor which will allow you to unlock the device with a single touch.

Vivo V23 5G Hardware and Software Features

Under the hood, the Vivo V23 5G is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 920 chipset clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The chipset is backed by the ARM Mali G68 GPU for the smooth functioning of the device. The smartphone also supports Dual 5G Standby and VoNR connectivity. The Vivo V235G is complemented by the in-house OS power optimization technology, experience lower power consumption, smoother and lasting experience ensuring that the smartphone can last a day without charge.

Vivo V23 5G comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. With a user-friendly interface, the Funtouch OS 12 presents a set of widgets that provides important information at a glance.

Vivo V23 5G Battery Pack

The newly launched Vivo V23 packs a massive 4200mAh battery, and the company claims that it can be charged from 1% to 63% with 44W FlashCharge in 30 minutes. During our usage, we have witnessed the fast charging capabilities of the 44W FlashCharge and we must say that the fast charger is not for just namesake.

Vivo V23 5G Camera Specifications

The Vivo V23 comes with India’s first 50MP with advanced eye autofocus technology and a dual selfie camera complemented by pixel isolation technology through which the front camera captures abundant light and boosts color authenticity. Take stunning selfies full of details and well-balanced colors while retaining all the unique features. Zoom in and each face in the picture is so sharp that it can be cropped out to be an individual portrait. Enjoy the dual-tone spotlight that is designed to make you look brighter even when the surroundings are dark.

Around the back, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary night camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel super macro camera that also supports Super Night Mode to deliver unmatched performance in the dark. I have tried capturing some of the images from the handset which will give you a better understanding of the camera quality.

Vivo V23 5G Overall Performance

Talking about the overall performance of the Vivo V23 5G, I must say that the company has created a stunning-looking handset that can impress anyone. The design is sleek and handy and it delivers a premium feel to the user. Coming down to the performance of the Vivo V23 5G, I must say the Dimensity 920 chipset is working very efficiently and I have used the device mostly for playing games like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire, and more. During the entire review phase, I haven’t faced any issues with a smartphone in terms of performance. The UI looks very impressive to me as it's very user-friendly.

I haven’t noticed any overheating issue with the Vivo V23 5G even during high intensive gaming sessions. The camera performance of the handsets also impressed me, the image quality of the cameras was clear and the images came out clean irrespective of low light conditions. The camera sensors performed really well in Night mode as the sensors are capable enough of receiving as much light to enhance the quality of the picture.

Long story short, the Rs 29,990 Vivo V23 5G is a power pack deal for buyers who are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 30,000 mark.