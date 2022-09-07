Arjun Bijlani shares a VIDEO and shows what happens on days when he wants to pack up early; Watch
Arjun Bijlani shares a VIDEO and shows what happens on days when he wants to pack up early; Watch
Arjun Bijlani is a fan's favorite celebrity and enjoys massive followers owing to his acting chops and smart personality. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Arjun did numerous projects in his acting career which not only included television shows but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, and participated in reality shows.
Today, Arjun shared a video on his Instagram handle and described his busy work life through this clip. Sharing this video, Arjun wrote, "Days when u want to pack up early and u know it ain’t happening for sureeeee." In this video, the actor is seen standing with his script and the audio of this clip says, "Yeah, I would totally agree with you but then we would both be wrong."
On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami and both even participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi'. This duo is proud parents of a son named Ayaan. The festival of Ganeshostav was very special for Arjun and Neha this year as they also did the Griha Pravesh of their new home on the day. The couple was elated to share the news about their new home on social media and also offered a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja on the day.
Today, Neha Swami took to her Instagram handle and dropped more pictures from their Ganesh Festival celebration. Sharing these photos, Neha captioned, "Ganpati Bappa Morya…A Beautiful, colourful and cheerful life to everyone.. may this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations to ur life…"
On the professional front, Arjun is a part of the web show Roohaniyat where he starred opposite Kanika Mann. The second season of Roohaniyat was released on 22nd July on MX Player and new episodes air every Friday at 11 am. Along with this, Arjun is all set to host the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 along with popular actress Sunny Leone. At present, Arjun is hosting Ravivaar with Star Parivaar along with Amaal Mallik.
Also Read: Nikki Tamboli, Surbhi Chandna, Sana Makbul and others visit Arjun Bijlani’s new home on Ganesh Chaturthi; PICS