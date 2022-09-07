Arjun Bijlani shares a VIDEO and shows what happens on days when he wants to pack up early; Watch

Arjun Bijlani is a fan's favorite celebrity and enjoys massive followers owing to his acting chops and smart personality. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Arjun did numerous projects in his acting career which not only included television shows but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, and participated in reality shows.

Today, Arjun shared a video on his Instagram handle and described his busy work life through this clip. Sharing this video, Arjun wrote, "Days when u want to pack up early and u know it ain’t happening for sureeeee." In this video, the actor is seen standing with his script and the audio of this clip says, "Yeah, I would totally agree with you but then we would both be wrong."