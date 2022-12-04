Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Fans question Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship

For this special episode of Shanivaar Ka Vaar, loyal fans of Bigg Boss 16 entered the house and have a discussion with Salman Khan regarding the contestants of this season. They connected the call with the contestants and had a chat. Many targeted Tina Datta and pointed out that her relationship with Shalin Bhanot looks like it’s based on convenience. They questioned her if they like each other platonically or not.

Tina Datta is hurt by the fans’ comment and tells Shalin Bhanot that she doesn’t like what’s being portrayed outside. Shalin agrees and tells her they can correct their gestures. They both get into an argument. Next, Salman Khan called the popular onscreen pair, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, to the stage. The actors entered for the promotions of the new season of their show, ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’. Rapper MC Stan and Queen of ginger Archana Gautham are appreciated by Parth and Niti respectively.

Tina and Nimrit sort out their differences

They connect the call with the contestants and the contestants are asked to tell who among Sajid and Shiv will take the other person down. Later, Salman asked them to stick a photo of the person on the football and kick it out of the house to indicate they want them out of the house. Shalin got the most number of kicks. Meanwhile, Nirmit and Tina sort out their differences. Then, Tina asks Shalin what’s on his mind and Shalin asks her if she loves him.

She asks him to ask this question outside the Bigg Boss house. Shalin tells he’s tired of being in one way for some time and then changing the equation the other time because everyone knows how they really feel about each other. This leads to an argument and Tina walks away saying she’ll talk to him later. Later, Ankit was seen sleeping on the couch and Priyanka checks up on him. But he refuses to get up and says he’ll go inside when he feels sleepy.