Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Mr Faisu, Niti Taylor and others hop on Kala Chashma trend during dance practice; Watch
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Mr Faisu, Niti Taylor and others hop on Kala Chashma trend during dance practice; Watch
Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh is a social media sensation and enjoys a massive fan following. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with audiences. After featuring in Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Mr. Faisu bagged another huge opportunity with popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.
Faisal never fails to amuse his fans and regularly posts pictures and videos on his social media profile. Today, again, Mr. Faisu dropped a video with Niti Taylor, his choreographer Vaishnavi Patil and his team on his Instagram handle. In this video, we see Niti, Mr. Faisu, and others having a fun time amidst their dance rehearsals and grooving on the viral Kala Chashma song and performing the trending hook step. Sharing this clip, Mr. Faisu captioned it as, "This was fun". Paras Kalnawat, who is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, commented on Mr. Faisu's video and wrote, "Why wasn't I invited to this private party?"
Speaking about his professional life, Faisal is presently a part of the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This is Faisal's first television show, and his performance is applauded by his fans. During his journey, Faisal formed a close friendship with his co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Rubina Dilaik. His other close friend Jannat Zubair is also a part of this show.
Along with Faisal, other participants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: From being a salesperson to becoming a celeb, Mr. Faisu shares his rags to riches story