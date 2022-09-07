Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Mr Faisu, Niti Taylor and others hop on Kala Chashma trend during dance practice; Watch

Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh is a social media sensation and enjoys a massive fan following. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with audiences. After featuring in Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, Mr. Faisu bagged another huge opportunity with popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Faisal never fails to amuse his fans and regularly posts pictures and videos on his social media profile. Today, again, Mr. Faisu dropped a video with Niti Taylor, his choreographer Vaishnavi Patil and his team on his Instagram handle. In this video, we see Niti, Mr. Faisu, and others having a fun time amidst their dance rehearsals and grooving on the viral Kala Chashma song and performing the trending hook step. Sharing this clip, Mr. Faisu captioned it as, "This was fun". Paras Kalnawat, who is also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, commented on Mr. Faisu's video and wrote, "Why wasn't I invited to this private party?"