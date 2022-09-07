Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Shilpa Shinde drops a VIDEO and thanks fans for showering love on her; Watch

Shilpa Shinde is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz world and is a fans' favorite celebrity. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops and down-to-earth behavior. The winner of ‘BIGG BOSS Season 11’ Shilpa Shinde returns to TV after two years and joins the much-awaited dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Ready to transform herself from a non-dancer to a dancer, Shilpa makes a strong first impression with her maiden performance on the show.

Fans are loving to see their favourite actress's powerful performance and are showering her with their immense love. Today, sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Shilpa thanked her fans for their constant love and support. In the caption, she wrote,"Thanks to all for your love and support Keep showering your love Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa har Sat, Sun Raat 8 baje se @colorstv par".