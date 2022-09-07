Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Shilpa Shinde drops a VIDEO and thanks fans for showering love on her; Watch
Shilpa Shinde is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz world and is a fans' favorite celebrity. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops and down-to-earth behavior. The winner of ‘BIGG BOSS Season 11’ Shilpa Shinde returns to TV after two years and joins the much-awaited dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Ready to transform herself from a non-dancer to a dancer, Shilpa makes a strong first impression with her maiden performance on the show.
Fans are loving to see their favourite actress's powerful performance and are showering her with their immense love. Today, sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Shilpa thanked her fans for their constant love and support. In the caption, she wrote,"Thanks to all for your love and support Keep showering your love Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa har Sat, Sun Raat 8 baje se @colorstv par".
In the pilot episode, the queen of expressions, Madhuri Dixit was floored by Shilpa’s performance of her popular song ‘Ghagra’ and in her lovable style enquires, “Kaha thi aap?”, to which Shilpa says, “I had no work. I wanted to go to a place where I can find peace, and no one is around. I planned to build my own home and I did succeed in that. To be honest, I traveled too far but waited for a comeback. Basically, I was waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and here I am, to do my best and rock the stage.”
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
