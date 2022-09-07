Naagin 6 Promo: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha's daughter to turn into a shape-shifting serpent after 21 years

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Speaking about Naagin 6, the show is currently one of the most popular television shows, and along with Tejasswi Prakash, it also stars Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in pivotal roles. Naagin 6 makers are treating fans by sharing exciting promos of the show on their social media handles.

Today, Colors TV shared a new video of Naagin 6 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see that after 21 years of leap Pratha's daughter saves a child from a big snake, and later she is seen turning into a shape-shifting serpent. For the unversed, Pratha had prayed to lord Shiva that her daughter should never be a 'Naagin' but after her daughter turns 21 years old she turns into a Naagin just like her. The caption of this promo read, "Kya hoga jab apne astitva se hogi rubaroo Sarvashreshta Shesh Naagin ki beti Dekhiye #Naagin6, 10 aur 11 September, Sat-Sun shaam 7 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."