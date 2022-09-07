PICS: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous as she dons an all-black outfit
Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most loved stars in the TV world. She has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs attention for her bold avatar and pictures. This diva loves to flaunt glamourous outfits and knows how to make heads turn. Nia is active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with glamorous pictures. Her photos and videos go viral within a blink of an eye.
Today, Nia dropped another stunning series of pictures on her Instagram handle and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black. Nia sported a black bralette and to pair with it she opted for black pants. The actress donned a black jacket like a boss lady and completed her look by choosing a smart pair of sunglasses that completely suits her outfit. Sharing these pictures, Nia wrote, "I dress up Like No Cinderella honey !" Fans are going gaga over her pictures and have penned amazing comments for her.
At present, Nia is seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Sharing her joy and nervousness about doing the show, Nia Sharma said, "After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."
Nia Sharma's career:
Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le and more.
