PICS: Surbhi Jyoti looks gorgeous as she flaunts her pretty pink ethnic outfit; Leaves fans mesmerised

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Surbhi rose to fame after her stint in the popular show Qubool Hai, and then went on to star in numerous shows. Her impeccable acting skills are highly appreciated by the audiences. Surbhi has maintained an active presence on her social media handle, and her account is flooded with glamorous pictures and videos. The diva is truly a fashion icon and grabs attention each time she steps out of her house.

From rocking western outfits to making heads turn in beautiful traditional attires, the actress is on top of her fashion game. Today, Surbhi dropped some amazing pictures on her Instagram handle and looks absolutely magnificent in a beautiful outfit. In these photos, the actress is seen dressed in a pretty pink Anarkali suit and is glowing as she strikes poses beneath a clear blue sky. Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, "Head in the clouds..." Her fans are mesmerised by her beauty and praised her in the comments section.