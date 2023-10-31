Apple announces new Mac products at the Scary Fast Event 2023: All you need to know about the biggest Halloween launch

On October 30, Apple held its Scary Fast event. A few brand-new Macs with the most recent iteration of the company's proprietary chip were unveiled by Apple during the launch event. In addition to introducing new MacBook Pro and iMac laptops, Apple also revealed three new chips to power them.

The company claimed to have overhauled its graphics processing units (GPUs), a crucial component of the chip where Nvidia holds a dominant market share. At an online event targeted at companies, the new PCs as well as the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max CPUs were revealed.

What has Apple at its Scary Feast event?

M3 chips

Apple's M3 chips were the main attraction during this month's event, as was to be expected. The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips are part of the new lineup and, according to Apple, are the "first personal computer chips" produced utilizing the more productive 3-nanometer technology. Up to 128GB of unified memory can be found in Apple's M3 chips. The most potent M3 Max chip has 92 billion transistors, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core CPU.

24-inch iMac

Apple claims that the M3-flavored update for the new 24-inch iMac provides two times faster performance than its M1-equipped predecessor. The updated iMac also has a 1080p webcam, a 4.5K Retina display with over 1 billion colors, and support for Wi-Fi 6E in addition to the new processor.

Along with seven color options—green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver—the iMac also has a maximum capacity of 24GB of unified memory. With an eight-core CPU, the 24-inch iMac costs $1,299; with a 10-core chip, it costs $1,499.

14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Upgrades powered by M3 aren't limited to the iMac. Additionally, Apple unveiled two brand-new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are equipped with the more advanced M3 Max or M3 Pro chip. A Mini LED display, a 1080p camera, six speakers, a 22-hour battery life, and up to 128GB of RAM are features of both laptops.

The price of the 16-inch M3 Pro variant is $2,499, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip starts at $1,999. Preorders for these MacBook Pro versions are open now, and the products will be available on November 7.

Entry-level MacBook Pro

Apple is also selling a less expensive 14-inch MacBook Pro with the base M3 chip, starting at $1,599, in addition to the M3 Pro and M3 Max-equipped MacBook Pro versions. With an M2 chip that Apple announced last year, the laptop delivers up to 60% faster performance than the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Since the Touch Bar model is being discontinued, all future purchases will require physical keys.

