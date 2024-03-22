Australia is the next country to tighten immigration laws about to study visas, following the UK and Canada. The Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) criteria for student visas will be replaced with the Genuine Student (GS) requirement from March 23. Only visa applications submitted after March 23, 2024, would be affected by this change, which was notified on December 11, 2023.

What is Australia's new immigration regulations regarding study visas

To prove that you intend to study temporarily in Australia before going back home, the GTE statement is an essential component of the visa application procedure. The IELTS score of 6.0 will now need to be increased to 6.5 to qualify for a Temporary Graduate visa, according to the amended regulations. It will rise from IELTS (or equivalent) 5.5 to 6.0 for a student visa.

A TGV's test validity window is reduced from three years to one year. The official notification for the Temporary Graduate visa (TGV) indicated that candidates must now show proof that they passed an English language test within a year of the date of the visa application.

In addition, the GTE requirement will be replaced with a new real-student test that the Australian government has mandated for all overseas students. Applications from high-risk students will now be carefully reviewed as well. Furthermore, to qualify for a student visa, overseas students will now need to have a higher quantity of funds. Applicants must now provide proof of $24,505 in savings.

Advertisement

"The GS requirement centers on evaluating the student's sincere desire to learn in Australia, taking into account multiple aspects, such as the applicant's background, documentation of course advancement, immigration background, adherence to visa requirements, and additional pertinent information," the official announcement read.

In 2022, there were 1,00,009 Indian students enrolled in Australian universities, according to official data. 33,629 Indian students traveled to Australia in 2020, 8,950 in 2021, and 73,808 in 2019 on student visas. Experts, however, are concerned that the revised regulations may have a detrimental impact on the acceptance rate of visa applications for Indian students.

ALSO READ: Microsoft introduces new AI-optimized Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business Users; Details Inside