FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: 5 teams to watch out for at marquee event

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is all set to kick start tomorrow. The most-awaited tournament will be jointly hosted by two countries, New Zealand and Australia. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is special in many ways as many new teams are set to make their debuts this year. This means not 24 but 32 teams have their eyes set on the Cup.

The eight new countries that will make their maiden World Cup appearance are Zambia, Portugal, Panama, Morocco, Vietnam, Ireland, Haiti, and the Philippines. With the USA returning as defending champions, Brazil bringing the trophy for Marta, and new debutantes coming in, the tournament is what everyone’s looking forward to.

5 teams to watch out for in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

USA

USA which has won the most titles will be one team that everyone has to watch out for. By winning two consecutive titles, the team is coming back in full energy earning the third title as well. But, the route to win is a bit difficult as this time there are 32 teams in the tournament this year. After the 2019 win, there have been many changes in the team and its approach, all thanks to Vlatko Andonovski.

Australia

The host country is also one of the favorites this year. The Matildas and their captain are all set in their attacking mode to win the title. All eyes are on the team’s striker who is one of the top goal scorers. She might turn is as a star player this tournament.

Brazil

Brazil is yet to win a title. Marta is one of the most iconic players on the team. Having to name the title ‘World Player’ six times, the 37-year-old soccer player is yet to win a World Cup title. It was reported by their team’s coach Pia Sundhage that due to her injury, she might not play at the beginning of the tournament.

Kerolin who is a midfielder in the team recently said that they want to do what the Argentina men's team did for Messi by winning the title for the legend. They too wish to win the title for Marta as it might be her last World Cup.

Sweden

Sweden has been part of the tournament nine times and missed out on the title in 2003. They managed to make it to the top 3 in the previous tournament. The Swedish women have all the potential to pick up the coveted trophy this year with a team full of experienced players. Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger, and Linda Sembrant are a few of the players who have been a part of more than 100 international matches. Sweden will fight against South Africa, Italy, and Argentina in Group A.

England

Whether winning the titles or not, the Lionesses have been consistent in maintaining their high-quality game with captain Millie Bright bringing in the trophy at European Champions last year. This year the team has a mix of both experienced and youth players. England will compete against Haiti, Denmark, and the People’s Republic of China in Group D of the tournament.