1 dead, 70 missing after two boats carrying passengers collide in Brahmaputra river in Assam

A horrific incident came to light from Assam’s Jorhat area today. Many are feared dead after two boats carrying around 120 passengers collided in the Brahmputra river in Jorhat on Wednesday. At least 50 people have been reportedly rescued so far, 70 are still missing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was "pained" at the tragic boat accident. Sarma directed Majuli and Jorhat administration to undertake rescue operations expeditiously.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

A while ago, SP Jorhat, Ankur Jain told ANI, “One death has been confirmed in the boat accident at Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Rescue operation underway.” According to a report in the news agency, Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman informed that there were at least 50 people on the boat which sank. SDRF, NDRF teams are carrying out the rescue operations at the spot.

Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident and offered all possible help for the rescue. "Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah had kindly called to enquire about the accident in Nimati Ghat and took an update on the rescue operations and conditions of those rescued so far. He said the Central Government is ready to lend all possible help. Grateful to him," said CM Himanta Biswa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the incident saying, "Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."