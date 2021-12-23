1 dead and 2 injured in explosion in Ludhiana Court Complex; High alert in Punjab

An explosion took place on Thursday at the district court complex in Punjab’s Ludhiana city. One person has been feared dead and two others injured. As per reports, the blast took place in the record room on the second floor of the court complex. The district court was functioning when the blast took place. News agency ANI shared the information on its Twitter handle. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will also be reaching to take stock of the situation.

“An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic,” Ludhiana CP was quoted saying to news agency ANI. As soon as the blast was heard people started running and a panic situation was created. As a precautionary measure, a high alert has been ordered in the state.

The Hindu mentioned that a loud sound was heard at around 12.15 p.m. in the court complex. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “Some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert. The culprits will not be spared.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this.” The area has been sealed and forensic teams have also reached the spot to collect samples from the blast site.

