1 dead, several stranded in Jharkhand ropeway mishap; IAF choppers on rescue mission

At least one person has died and dozens remain stranded mid-air of ropeway trollies that collided with each other in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Trikut hills near Baba Baidyanath Temple.

As per the reports in PTI, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters, "I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, commandos... Rescue efforts underway since early this morning.”

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is working to rescue the trapped tourists and meanwhile two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are also involved in the operation which is now on for almost 20 hours. He further informed that locals too are helping with the rescue operation.

PTI quoted Bhajantri as saying that at least 11 people have been rescued and ten have sustained serious injuries in the incident, of which one died on Sunday. "All efforts are being made to airlift the tourists to safety. An NDRF team working since Sunday night has rescued 11 people. Locals, too, are helping with the rescue operation. Ten people have sustained serious injuries in the incident, of which one of them died late last night," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner said.

The official said the investigation of the accident would be initiated only after the operation gets over, however, maintained that a “technical snag” seems to be the primary reason.

