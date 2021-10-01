10 day mandatory quarantine for all UK passengers as India amends guidelines: Report

India has announced a 10-day mandatory quarantine for all arriving UK passengers and asked the states to strictly monitor this. The recent move will come into effect from Monday. Reportedly, the decision has been taken after the Indian government warned of ‘reciprocal measures’ to the UK government's differential treatment of India's vaccination.

All passengers from the UK will have to undergo quarantine, despite their vaccination status upon arrival in India. According to the reports, in addition to that, passengers will also need to go through the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before travel. The mandatory quarantine can be done at home or at the destination address.

"From October 4, all UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake three COVID-19 RT-PCR tests - within 72 hours before travel, on arrival at the airport, and on Day 8 after arrival, and mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India," told sources to the NDTV.

The UK government also recently revised its travel guidelines to be effective from October 4 and initially did not mention Covishield in the list of its approved vaccines. However, later included it but did not give approval to India's vaccine certificate. Reportedly, India condemned the move of the UK government. The officials clarified that there is no problem with either the Covishield vaccine or the vaccine certificate.