10 dead after massive landslide hits Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur; Several feared missing

A massive landslide occurred at the Nugulsari area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on August 11 leading to destruction and loss of lives. 10 bodies have been recovered so far. According to reports, a state-run bus, a truck and a few cars were trapped after the landslide blocked the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway. 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP reached the spot where the landslide occurred and carried out the rescue operation, as per ANI. At least 14 people were saved and rushed to the hospital. However, around 40 people are still trapped under the debris.

The area is currently very dangerous, informed ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy to ANI. "4 vehicles including a bus and a truck were reported trapped in the rubble. Casualties feared," ITBP added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and assured him of all possible help, according to the government.



Visuals of shooting stones and landslide at the landslide site near Nugalsari, Kinnaur, HP at 1300 Hrs today. 10 dead bodies have been retrieved so far from the rubble. 14 people have been rescued. #kinnaurlandslide #Kinnaur pic.twitter.com/iuEfLTPY6u — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021 Take a look:

A total of 10 bodies have been recovered from the landslide site in Nugulsari area of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. 14 people have been rescued so far: ITBP pic.twitter.com/EatSLwVVr2 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021 Earlier this morning, CM Thakur told reporters that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been called in. “Teams of Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF and police are on the spot for the rescue operation. Sliding & shooting stones are continuing. The rescue teams are trying to start the rescue operation, ” Himachal Pradesh CM told ANI.

Heavy rainfall has caused many landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past few weeks. A similar incident occurred last month where at least nine tourists lost their lives after huge boulders fell on their cars in another part of Kinnaur.