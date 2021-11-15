104 year old woman, Kuttiyamma, from Kerala scores 89 out of 100 in the State Literacy Test

Learning has no age and Kerala’s Kuttiyamma is a shining example in this regard as she scores 89 out of a 100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission Test. On Friday, November 12th, Kerala’s Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty took to his official social media handle and posted a picture of an ecstatic Kuttiyamma as he shared the news about her praiseworthy performance in the test. V. Sivankutty wrote, “104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best.”

Kuttiyamma had never received formal education as she did not go to a school in her life. Although she could read, Kuttiyamma did not know how to write. Because of the Saksharatha Prerak Rehna program, she learned the skill of writing as well. The classes were held every morning and evening at her home. After attending the classes, Kuttiyamma became eligible to take the exam for fourth standard. At 104 years old, Kuttiyamma is hard of hearing and had reportedly requested the invigilators to speak loudly, lest she miss out on any important announcement. Kuttiyamma took the Saksharatha test which was conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam.

The state of Kerala is known for its consistent efforts towards attaining complete literacy. With the state program of Kerala State Literacy Mission Test, the government aims to encourage lifelong learning, promote literacy, and continuous education. The test also provides equivalency programs for 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th, and 12th standards.