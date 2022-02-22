11 guests, returning from a wedding, die as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Today, at least eleven people died in a road accident in Uttarakhand. As per the reports in ANI, the guests were returning from a wedding when they met with an accident. Apart from them, two others received injuries, as per the police information. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident. The injured will also be given ₹50,000.

The news agency reported that the accident took place late at night on Monday in Champawat district. The vehicle they were travelling in fell in a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road, informed Kumaon Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne to ANI. "We have recovered 11 bodies so far at the accident site. As per our information so far there 14 to 15 people were on the vehicle. Rescue team is searching other persons,” said Devendra Pincha, superintendent of police in Champawat district.

The agency shared several visuals on their Twitter handle that showed locals at the site along with cops carrying out the rescue operation. Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle, who survived, informed the locals and police.

This is not the first time a vehicle from a marriage function met with an accident. A few hours back, in a similar incident in Odisha, four people of a marriage party, lost their lives as their SUV hit a truck in Odisha's Kalahandi district and seven others were injured in the accident.

