13 year old scripts history by winning gold medal for India in World Kickboxing championship

Tajamul Islam, a teenage girl from a remote village in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who represented India, scripted history by bagging a gold medal in World Kickboxing Championship held in Egypt's Cairo on October 22. The Kashmiri girl defeated Argentina’s Lalina in the under-14 finals.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Tajamul Islam, 13 said, “I had represented India in Italy in 2016 too, in the under-9 category in which players from 90 other countries had participated. I won gold in that event also.”

Back in 2015, Tajamul made her parents proud by winning the gold medal in the sub-junior at the 2015 National Kickboxing Championship in the national capital. Her achievement at the national level got her an entry to the World events.

“I was watching kickboxing on TV and decided that one day I too will do something big in this sport. And when I saw young boys and girls training, punching, I told my father that I want to join them,” she told. Tajamul began her kickboxing journey in 2014 from a local martial arts academy for young boys and girls.

However, the initial journey was not so easy for the Tajamul. She revealed that she faced a lot of taunts from her relatives and neighbors initially when she started practicing the game. However, her mom supported her and somehow persuaded her father to allow her to continue the practice.

When the leading daily questioned the 13-year-old and asked how difficult her journey was being a girl, Tajaul replied that girls can do better than boys if they are given equal opportunities. She even added that her next aim is to win a gold medal for my country in the World Olympics.

