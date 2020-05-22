15 year old girl cycles 1200 km from Gurgaon to Bihar with injured father; Gets offer from cycling federation

A teen girl from Bihar is grabbing headlines after having cycled 1200 km with her injured father from Gurgaon to Bihar. She has now been invited by the Cycling Federation of India for a trial test.

India is currently in stage four of its lockdown period and continues fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of all this, a few inspiring stories of certain people fill our hearts with hope. Recently, a 15-year old girl from Bihar did something which is not only worth praise but a courageous act too. She has cycled 1200 km for 7 days from Gurgaon to Bihar to reach home with her father as the pillion rider.

The unfortunate thing here is that the father-daughter duo was almost left hungry until they reached their state. It so happened that the teen girl’s father who was an e-rickshaw driver in Haryana was unable to work after getting injured. When she went to meet him,the two of them were left with no money or job and even threatened to be thrown out by the landlord. The girl’s father had to discontinue his medicines to afford their meals.

His daughter then borrowed money to buy a cycle and decided to embark on a journey to Darbhanga, their hometown. Although initially reluctant, her father gave in and joined her. The two of them used to stop by for free meals at places and got help from a few truck drivers too. The girl’s story has now reached the national cycling body and VN Singh, the Director of the organization has called the girl talented and offered to give her an opportunity. Now, Omkar Singh, CFI Chairman has confirmed that she has been indeed called for a trial test to Delhi.

