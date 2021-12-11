18 month old Maharashtra girl discharged post recovery from Omicron

Several cases of Omicron have been detected around India. A few days ago, the health ministry stressed on the importance of taking precautionary measures to mitigate the spread. As per the latest report in NDTV, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the Pune district of Maharashtra, recovered and was discharged from the hospital. The health officials also reportedly informed that a three-year-old boy who was also found infected with Omicron, is asymptomatic and doing fine.

The three-year-old boy is admitted with three other new patients in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area. Reportedly, the new patients are all contacts of the Indian-origin woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who were diagnosed with the Omicron variant.

"Out of the six Omicron patients found earlier, four patients, including the one-and-a-half-year-old have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative during their repeat test," the leading daily quoted an official.

Earlier today, Maharashtra imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Mumbai on the 11th and 12th of December keeping in view the rise of Omicron cases. Those found violating the rules will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions. The state has forbidden rallies, morchas, processions etc. India reported 93,277 active COVID-19 cases as per the data on Saturday morning. The state of Maharashtra has over 10 thousand active cases. Speaking of the vaccination, the country has administered more than 1.31 billion doses of vaccine.